Bedford Out & About - Oct, Nov & Dec




10.25 Long time local resident and photographer William Abranowicz will share insights about his new book, American Originals  at a book talk and signing at Historical Hall. Thebook features memorable imagery that gives us a peek into the interiors he has photographed during his career. bedfordhistoricalsociety.org

10.30 Spooky Tales  // Come in costume with your little ones to a riveting storytelling performance followed by a special brew (hot cider) and other ghostly treats (cookies) served in the Summer Dining Room to begin your Halloween festivities. October 30 at 3:30 pm. caramoor.org 

10.31 Going to the Dogs // Bush, an 1882 oil painting by J. Alden Weir depicting his English setter, Bush, is currently on loan from Weir’s grandson, Charlie Burlingham, President of Weir Farm Art Center. The painting is on display at the Weir House through October 31. Guided Tours are available at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM. nps.gov/wefa

11.24 Run Like a Turkey // Burn off that turkey. The 14th annual Bedford Turkey Trot takes place Saturday, November 24, at 9 am. The course begins on Court Road near Bedford Village Elementary and finish at Bedford Village Memorial Park. bedfordturkeytrot.org

11.28 The Bedford Boutique opens up Wednesday, November 28, from 9 am to 7 pm at Bedford Golf and Tennis Club, organized by St. Matthew’s Church. Vendors include Catch All, Everything Is Rosey, Ilyse’s Pieces, J. McLaughlin, La Petite Occasion, Paper & Stitch, Snappy Gator, Richard Tsao, Three Islands, Ward Vintage. 

12.4 On Tuesday, December 4, from 4-6 pm, Bedford Village will be transformed into Chanukah Village. Participants will enjoy latkes and doughnuts at Historical Hall, a menorah lighting on the Village Green, a Chanukah story hour at the Bedford Library, and local stores will be giving out holiday toys and treats. The event is open to the entire community and sponsored by the Chabad of Bedford. For more information go to chabadbedford.com

Thru 1.27.19 Outrageous Ornament // Jewelry can adorn, define status, and express personality. The Katonah Museum of Art opens its 2018 fall season with Outrageous Ornament: Extreme Jewelry in the 21st Century curated by Jane Adlin. Exhibition showcases provocative work by internationally renowned artists. katonahmuseum.org

 

A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 7:30 PMLower your Energy Bills with Energize Bedford

You’ve been hearing about energy efficiency, come see how it can make financial sense for you. Attend this session to meet with the Energy Coach and learn about financial assistance programs...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Community House
74 Main Street
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford 2020
Telephone: 914-302-7300
Contact Name: Lauren
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 10:00 PMAn Evening of Conversation and Music

The Mental Health Association of Westchester (MHA) is thrilled to present An Evening of Conversation and Music with Modern Warrior LIVE on Wednesday, October 24th at the Chappaqua Performing Arts...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Chappaqua Performing Arts Center
580 Bedford Road
Chappaqua, NY  10514
View map »


Sponsor: The Mental Health Association of Westchester
Telephone: 914-265-7511
Contact Name: Connie Moustakas
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMFinancing Your Education Workshop at Keeler Library- October 24th

This one-hour workshop presented by Scott Ahrens from the NY Department of Financial Services includes a presentation, Q&A session and helpful brochures and takeaways on: Filling out FAFSA...

Cost: Free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMCurator's Talk: Navajo Rugs from the Bruce Museum Collection

On Wednesday, October 24, 1:00-2:30 pm, Bruce Museum Registrar and Curator Kirsten Reinhardt will speak about the Museum’s collection of Navajo textiles, from Native American weaving traditions...

Cost: Free for Museum members and visitors with paid admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
One Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-505-9897
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMHalloween at Keeler Library

Wednesday, October 24th at 4:00 PM. Open to all ages. Free and no registration required. Decorate Halloween cookies with icing, sprinkles, and candy. Come in costume! Co-sponsored with the NS...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMCreative Teen Hour

Wednesday, October 24th at 7:00 PM. Ages 12 and up. Make a paracord bracelet for yourself or for a friend (the holidays will be here soon). Hosted by Gabriella. For questions, you can email the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMAdult Art Program: Acrylics Plus - Starting September 12th

Facilitated by Nina Bertolino This program will meet every other Wednesday from 10:30 - 12:30 on the following dates: September 12th & 26th, October 10th & 24th, November 7th & 21st, December 5th...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information

7:00 PM - 8:30 PMHeroes of Horticulture - Book Talk with Barbara Paul Robinson

In this talk, Barbara Paul Robinson will discuss her latest book, Heroes of Horticulture: Americans Who Transformed the Landscape, which chronicles the stories of eighteen iconic pioneers of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westchester Community College
75 Grasslands Road
Gateway Center
Valhalla, NY  10595
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 845-424-6500
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMAmerican Originals with William Abranowicz

Book Talk & Signing with Photographer William Abranowicz ​ Long time Bedford resident and photographer William Abranowicz will share insights about his new book, American Originals in his...

Cost: 20.00

Where:
Historical Hall
608 Old Post Road
Bedford, NY  10506
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Historical Society
Telephone: 914-234-9751
Contact Name: Sophia Bernier
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

7:00 PM - 11:00 PMAn Evening in Rome

Join us for an evening celebrating Italian culture! You won't want to miss this spectacular evening, Italian style! Antipasto, Buffet Dinner Italian-style, Wine, Music, Entertainment,...

Cost: $40

Where:
Church of the Assumption
131 Union Avenue
Peekskill, NY  10566
View map »


Telephone: 914-737-8872
Contact Name: Mary Mancini

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

8:00 PM - 9:45 PMEvnin Rising Stars I

The Evnin Rising Stars program is an incubator for leaders in classical music performance. Along with Pamela Frank, distinguished artist/mentors cellist Timothy Eddy and pianist...

Cost: $25, $40 Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMHome Energy Savings at the Take It or Leave It Shed

Looking for a new lampshade? Interested in a free office supplies? How about a Lego set? It's all here for the taking at Bedford 2020's Take It Or Leave It Shed! If the thought of more...

Cost: 0

Where:
Take it or Leave it Shed
Bedford Hills Train Station Parking Lot
Bedford Hills, NY
View map »


Sponsor: Energize Bedford
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

