Bedford Out & About - Oct, Nov & Dec

10.25 Long time local resident and photographer William Abranowicz will share insights about his new book, American Originals at a book talk and signing at Historical Hall. Thebook features memorable imagery that gives us a peek into the interiors he has photographed during his career. bedfordhistoricalsociety.org

10.30 Spooky Tales // Come in costume with your little ones to a riveting storytelling performance followed by a special brew (hot cider) and other ghostly treats (cookies) served in the Summer Dining Room to begin your Halloween festivities. October 30 at 3:30 pm. caramoor.org

10.31 Going to the Dogs // Bush, an 1882 oil painting by J. Alden Weir depicting his English setter, Bush, is currently on loan from Weir’s grandson, Charlie Burlingham, President of Weir Farm Art Center. The painting is on display at the Weir House through October 31. Guided Tours are available at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM. nps.gov/wefa

11.24 Run Like a Turkey // Burn off that turkey. The 14th annual Bedford Turkey Trot takes place Saturday, November 24, at 9 am. The course begins on Court Road near Bedford Village Elementary and finish at Bedford Village Memorial Park. bedfordturkeytrot.org

11.28 The Bedford Boutique opens up Wednesday, November 28, from 9 am to 7 pm at Bedford Golf and Tennis Club, organized by St. Matthew’s Church. Vendors include Catch All, Everything Is Rosey, Ilyse’s Pieces, J. McLaughlin, La Petite Occasion, Paper & Stitch, Snappy Gator, Richard Tsao, Three Islands, Ward Vintage.

12.4 On Tuesday, December 4, from 4-6 pm, Bedford Village will be transformed into Chanukah Village. Participants will enjoy latkes and doughnuts at Historical Hall, a menorah lighting on the Village Green, a Chanukah story hour at the Bedford Library, and local stores will be giving out holiday toys and treats. The event is open to the entire community and sponsored by the Chabad of Bedford. For more information go to chabadbedford.com