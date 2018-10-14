Art of It: Narrative in a Box
Take an interest in traditional Victorian taxidermy. Combine with writer Christopher Tennant using his imagination to “look for narrative beyond the pose.” Mix in found materials. That is the recipe for The Flood, one of Tennant’s forays into creating illuminated vitrines—or glass display cases. Tennant looks to “capture the landscape or a moment in time.” The taxidermied egret in the vitrine was found in a junk store on Long Island, the moth was found on eBay, and the bamboo is from Tennant’s backyard. The water illusion in the piece was created with tinted acrylic sheeting. “What I find inspires me to start from scratch and imagine what was going on,” Tennant says. Creating the vitrines pulls together a number of disciplines such as carpentry and painting. Most of Tennant’s oeuvre has, as he says, “slight apocalyptic notes.” Tennant’s works of “nature going crazy” can be found at Bedford’s Red Fox Gallery.
