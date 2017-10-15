Edit ModuleShow Tags
What is the Malcolm Pray Achievement Center?

By Maja Tarateta


A warm and hearty handshake. It’s the beginning and end to every child’s visit to the Malcolm Pray Achievement Center, a nonprofit in Bedford that strives to inspire young people toward success, a career, understanding the importance of “drive,” and the benefits of entrepreneurism, all connected to a man and his classic car collection.

More than 7,000 students have visited the center since it opened in 1999. It’s part automotive museum, part interactive educational program, and never a passive experience—the vision of entrepreneur Malcolm Pray, who started his career as a young man  filling the gas tanks at a foreign-car dealership in Greenwich and rose to own six dealerships and a collection of exotic vintage cars. He sold his dealerships to start the center, hoping to impart the value of what he saw as the core principles of his own success—honesty, integrity, and reputation.

Director Marikay Satryano oversees the tour and program of each visiting group, which includes organizations and schools from as far away as Putnam, Fairfield, Dutchess, Manhattan, and the Bronx. “It is about trying to make connections between you and what you want to become,” she says.

Visits are free and by appointment only. The Pray Family Foundation offers a partial subsidy for transportation costs on a case-by-case basis. 

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
