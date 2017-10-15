What is the Malcolm Pray Achievement Center?

By Maja Tarateta

A warm and hearty handshake. It’s the beginning and end to every child’s visit to the Malcolm Pray Achievement Center , a nonprofit in Bedford that strives to inspire young people toward success, a career, understanding the importance of “drive,” and the benefits of entrepreneurism, all connected to a man and his classic car collection.

More than 7,000 students have visited the center since it opened in 1999. It’s part automotive museum, part interactive educational program, and never a passive experience—the vision of entrepreneur Malcolm Pray, who started his career as a young man filling the gas tanks at a foreign-car dealership in Greenwich and rose to own six dealerships and a collection of exotic vintage cars. He sold his dealerships to start the center, hoping to impart the value of what he saw as the core principles of his own success—honesty, integrity, and reputation.

Director Marikay Satryano oversees the tour and program of each visiting group, which includes organizations and schools from as far away as Putnam, Fairfield, Dutchess, Manhattan, and the Bronx. “It is about trying to make connections between you and what you want to become,” she says.

Visits are free and by appointment only. The Pray Family Foundation offers a partial subsidy for transportation costs on a case-by-case basis.