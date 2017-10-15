Six Decades of Conservation
Westmoreland Sanctuary celebrated 60 years
Westmoreland Sanctuary celebrated 60 years of preservation, conservation, and appreciation in September. The benefit was attended by friends, donors, and caring neighbors who were treated to taco specials, margaritas, music, and fun along with a silent auction raising additional funds toward Westmoreland’s environmental education and conservation programs. Westmoreland educates almost 10,000 children each year while maintaining 640 acres and 7.5 miles of hiking trails.
Photos: Debbie Stanley and Cindy Dwyer;
Christopher Hayward, Susan Hayward, Matthew Bromley, Glenn Ticehurst,
and Ann Paul; Robert and Liza Clymer.
