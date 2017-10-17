Is there a tattoo parlor in Pound Ridge?

By Ellen Best

Well, yes, tattoos are being done in Scotts Corners, but it’s not your typical street “flash shop” where customers can stop in anytime. Chris O’Donnell has a high-end, custom tattoo and art studio. “I haven’t done a walk-in for 20 years, and you won’t see bikers, young girls, or loud partying going on in here,” O’Donnell explains. Instead of the expected loud rock ’n roll, he’s got soothing Tibetan bell music playing quietly in his space. With his artwork on the wall, there’s a calm vibe in the private room where sessions can last up to several hours and may require multiple visits to finish the body artwork.

O’Donnell’s path to tattoo artistry started years ago when his friends would use his skateboard drawings as inpiration for their tattoos. The tattoo shop in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia, took notice of his talent and asked him to come in as an apprentice. He now specializes in large-scale, Japanese-style tattoos, incorporating a dark background that he feels enables the subject to stand out. To secure a spot, potential clients email him and are considered on a case-by-case basis; at this point he has appointments scheduled for over a year.

The Pound Ridge dad lives just down the street with his wife, Sonya, and daughters Eva, four, and Wilhelmina, one. This is his dream to work close to home after commuting to New York City and traveling to Asia and Europe to practice his art. He’s now attracting international clients to his new digs while also finishing up commitments in NYC. A fair share of O’Donnell’s clientele are tattoo artists themselves—he’s that sought-after around the globe.