Into the Woods

Katonah Woods is a neighborhood restaurant in the best sense

By Abbe Wichman

Combining the history of old Katonah and classic American food with a twist, Katonah Woods is a neighborhood restaurant in the best sense.

The restaurant’s décor is an eclectic mix of rustic and modern. Owner Ben Celaj says, “We wanted a warm and welcoming place with a touch of class.” The restaurant is ideal for both families and couples and will surely draw area sports fans thanks to the big screen TVs. Local beers are highlighted, there’s wine on tap, and cocktails bear fanciful names such as “Sweet Cherry Street.”

Katonah Woods is a true collaboration, combining Celaj and his partner John Shota’s restaurant background, Red Ski Creative’s design, and chef Joseph Fusco’s interpretation of homestyle, comfort food. “I use foods that are recognizable and have people take a second look at them,” says Fusco. So the shepherd’s pie has duck leg, the hamburgers are made with dry-aged beef and short rib, and the macaroni and cheese has a wild-mushroom-truffle bechamel sauce and toasted bread crumbs. Celaj notes that customers talk about the décor when entering the restaurant, and we think they’ll be talking about the great food and service upon exiting.

Katonah Woods

128 Bedford Rd.,

Katonah, NY

914-401-9600

katonahwoods.com

$$ Moderate