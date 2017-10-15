Edit ModuleShow Tags
I Love a Parade!

Katonah Halloween Parade––Oct 29




It’s a tried-and-true tradition. Villagers come to town each year, dressed as goblins, superheroes, and princesses to march down “the avenue” in the Katonah Halloween Parade. Everyone gathers in front of Tazza Cafe (197 Katonah Avenue), squeals with delight at the sight of friends dressed for the holiday, and then they line up to thrill the onlookers with their scary creativity. 

This year, the parade, sponsored the Katonah Village Improvement Society, will take place on Sunday, October 29, starting at 2:45 pm. Cider and donuts will be served, and local band, Abby and the Roadsters, will entertain the crowd. Come on out and celebrate the season, and, please, don’t forget to dress up your favorite pooch for the Doggie Ragamuffin Parade. 

In  Scotts Corners, Halloween revelers stroll, rather than parade. The Pound Ridge Halloween Walk is open to all wee ghosties and goblins who would like to trick or treat through the business district from 4 to 6 pm on their way to the firehouse where the Pound Ridge Fire Department holds its annual haunted house from 6 to 8 pm. Come for cider, coffee, and donuts, and prepare to be spooked! 

KVIS facebook.com/KatonahVIS 

Pound Ridge Business Association poundridgeny.org

 

1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

