I Love a Parade!

Katonah Halloween Parade––Oct 29

It’s a tried-and-true tradition. Villagers come to town each year, dressed as goblins, superheroes, and princesses to march down “the avenue” in the Katonah Halloween Parade. Everyone gathers in front of Tazza Cafe (197 Katonah Avenue), squeals with delight at the sight of friends dressed for the holiday, and then they line up to thrill the onlookers with their scary creativity.

This year, the parade, sponsored the Katonah Village Improvement Society, will take place on Sunday, October 29, starting at 2:45 pm. Cider and donuts will be served, and local band, Abby and the Roadsters, will entertain the crowd. Come on out and celebrate the season, and, please, don’t forget to dress up your favorite pooch for the Doggie Ragamuffin Parade.

In Scotts Corners, Halloween revelers stroll, rather than parade. The Pound Ridge Halloween Walk is open to all wee ghosties and goblins who would like to trick or treat through the business district from 4 to 6 pm on their way to the firehouse where the Pound Ridge Fire Department holds its annual haunted house from 6 to 8 pm. Come for cider, coffee, and donuts, and prepare to be spooked!

