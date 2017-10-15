Edit ModuleShow Tags
Bedford Shoutouts Nov-Dec 2017

This, that and the other things

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz


Mutual Support
We salute Hearts 4 Heroes and the veterans and active-duty military they serve. The North Salem-based non-profit provides free equine-assisted and canine-assisted therapy to current and former service members suffering from physical and psychological impairments while also securing homes for abandoned dogs and horses. H4HUS uses a variety of animal therapies to support the human participants; a “no talk” environment and the unconditional support of animals combine for the program’s success. h4hus.org

On The Rhoad
Bedford native and Fox Lane grad Kristina Loftus and her husband, Matt, co-founded Rhoback, a men’s activewear brand, in December 2016. Rhoback, named for the brand’s muse—the Rhodesian Ridgeback—donates a portion of its proceeds to The American Humane Society’s Service Dog Program. This summer, the newlyweds hit the road in their teardrop camper (the “rhoadie”) with dog Bunker, to promote the Rhoback lifestyle. From Atlant

a to Armonk, Ridgefield, and Nantucket, they slung thousands of sweat-wicking, breathable polos while building an impressive social-media following and loyal customer base. rhoback.com 

#SincerelyMeOrder your tickets today to Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen to catch Katonah’s Noah Galvin, 23, in the Tony Award–winning musical from November 21through mid-January. Galvin, who previously starred in ABC’s “The Real O’Neals” and honed his theatrical skills locally on the stages of John Jay High School and Bedford Community Theater, was named the temporary replacement for the role of Hansen, a socially anxious high-school senior whose story will simultaneously break your heart and charm you. dearevanhansen.com

Public Gardens
Katonah’s Lasdon Garden and Arboretum is home to the Westchester County Merchant Marine Memorial, Trail of Honor, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, as well as the Westchester County Veterans Museum. Earlier this year, the park opened its onsite conservatory, a 2,500-square-foot glass structure which will house not only botanical exhibitions but also weddings, concerts, and holiday shows. The garden is open to the public seven days a week. lasdonpark.org

This ’n That  
Kent Decor, the creation of former fashion executive/lounge owner Michael Kalesti, has opened on Court Road in Bedford Village. Filled with acombination of new and vintage contemporary home furnishings, the boutique showcases a beautifully curated collection, including mid-century furniture, objects, and lighting. Kent Décor also offers home styling, staging, and an established platform for selling your items on consignment. kentdecor.com

E-Z as 1-2-3
Here’s a handy little gem we just learned about: you can pick up an E-Z Pass at the Bedford town clerk’s office! No waiting for it to come in the mail. Just stop by, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, pay $25 for the pass (the pass fee will be applied to your account), follow the activation instructions, and your pass will be ready for use 24 hours after activation. 914-666-4534

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

October 2017

Today
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
