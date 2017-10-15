Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Bedford Out & About - Nov & Dec




10.29 Eat Well, Do Good––The Lions Club of Bedford Hills was founded in 1939 with one goal: community service. It has since supported many projects that give back to the local community. Bring the whole family to the club’s Spooky Pancake Breakfast, Sunday, October 29, at the Bedford Hills Community House. bedfordhillslions.org

11.3 Bedford’s Chowder & Marching Club’s annual dinner dance is a fall event aimed at thanking all the friends in the community who support the club while raising some additional funds for youth programs. This year’s dinner dance features live music by Doghouse. Tickets are $150 per person. chowderandmarching.org

11.5 Verona Quartet will inaugurate its residency at Caramoor in Katonah with a program of spirited classicsof the string-quartet repertoire by Ravel and Beethoven, as well as a new work by the American composer Sebastian Currier, which premiered earlir this year. November 5, 3 to 5 pm. caramoor.org

11.24 Indoor Skating––The Bedford Recreation & Parks Department is offering public skating on Nov 24 at the Harvey School’s Evarts Rink. Bring your own skates and $5 per person. A  DJ will be spinning favorites and taking requests. While Evarts is the home of Harvey Hockey, Bedford-Katonah Youth Hockey, and Bedford Bears Men’s Hockey, please leave your puck at home. No hockey playing will be permitted. harveyschool.org

11.25 Turkey Trot––Lace up your sneakers, and get ready to work off those mashed potatoes! The 13th annual 5k will be held Saturday, November 25, starting at 9 am. The Turkey Trot course begins at Bedford Village Elementary School and will finish at Bedford Village Memorial Park. Not for the faint of heart. bedfordturkeytrot.org

12.2 Holiday Shopping––Bedford Presbyterian Church will host its annual Mistletoe Mart on Saturday, December 2, 9 am to 3 pm, to support the church’s outreach programs. Come shop for fresh evergreen Christmas wreaths, holiday baked goods, and unique gifts. Don’t miss the visit from Santa Claus. bedfordpreschurch.org

 

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

I Love a Parade!

Katonah Halloween Parade––Oct 29

Six Decades of Conservation

Westmoreland Sanctuary celebrated 60 years

Take a Seat at the Playhouse

Bedford Playhouse hosted a “Hard Hat” cocktail party for its top donors

Belle of Pound Ridge

The legendary Tallulah Bankhead was the talk of the town

What is the Malcolm Pray Achievement Center?

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2017

Today
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMStar 99.9 Pinktober's Wicked Wine Evening

Join Star 99.9 and Western Connecticut Health Network Pinktober's Wicked Wine Tasting Friday, October 27 at 19 Main Street in New Milford 6pm - 9pm. Enjoy...

Cost: $75/$40

Where:
19Main
19 Main Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Star 99.9
Contact Name: Steve Soyland
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCrafts at Purchase

Back by popular demand, Crafts at Purchase returns October 28 & 29, 2017 to The Performing Arts Center at Purchase College. Excited to start holiday shopping but don’t know where to...

Cost: Admission is $10, seniors (65 and up) are $9, SUNY Purchase students are $5 and

Where:
Perforning Arts Center, Purchase College
735 Anderson Hill Rd
Purchase, NY  10577
View map »


Sponsor: Artrider Productions
Telephone: 845-331-7900
Contact Name: Artrider Productions
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Sleepy Hollow House

Taking the tale of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to its darkest extremes, Horseman’s Hollow returns to the village for 15 evenings of highly entertaining haunted mayhem....

Cost: $20 (Saturdays $25) -- Fast track $15/ticket upgrade

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
For GPS: Use 100 Continental St
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

The tri-state area’s biggest, most electrifying fall event returns with more pumpkin power than ever before! Meander through an historic, 18th century riverside landscape and discover a...

Where:
Van Cortlandt Manor
For GPS: Use 525 S Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

Saturdays from 9am to 1pm! For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags