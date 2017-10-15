Bedford Out & About - Nov & Dec

10.29 Eat Well, Do Good––The Lions Club of Bedford Hills was founded in 1939 with one goal: community service. It has since supported many projects that give back to the local community. Bring the whole family to the club’s Spooky Pancake Breakfast, Sunday, October 29, at the Bedford Hills Community House. bedfordhillslions.org

11.3 Bedford’s Chowder & Marching Club’s annual dinner dance is a fall event aimed at thanking all the friends in the community who support the club while raising some additional funds for youth programs. This year’s dinner dance features live music by Doghouse. Tickets are $150 per person. chowderandmarching.org

11.5 Verona Quartet will inaugurate its residency at Caramoor in Katonah with a program of spirited classicsof the string-quartet repertoire by Ravel and Beethoven, as well as a new work by the American composer Sebastian Currier, which premiered earlir this year. November 5, 3 to 5 pm. caramoor.org

11.24 Indoor Skating––The Bedford Recreation & Parks Department is offering public skating on Nov 24 at the Harvey School’s Evarts Rink. Bring your own skates and $5 per person. A DJ will be spinning favorites and taking requests. While Evarts is the home of Harvey Hockey, Bedford-Katonah Youth Hockey, and Bedford Bears Men’s Hockey, please leave your puck at home. No hockey playing will be permitted. harveyschool.org

11.25 Turkey Trot––Lace up your sneakers, and get ready to work off those mashed potatoes! The 13th annual 5k will be held Saturday, November 25, starting at 9 am. The Turkey Trot course begins at Bedford Village Elementary School and will finish at Bedford Village Memorial Park. Not for the faint of heart. bedfordturkeytrot.org