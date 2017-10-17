Baking Secret

SoNo Baking Company & Café is an artisanal bakery with the warmth of a neighborhood coffee house and eatery

By Bill Harris

Located on Water Street, a block and a half off the main drag in South Norwalk, the SoNo Baking Company & Café is a bit out of the way, but worth the drive. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America (and a favorite of Katonah’s own domestic diva, Martha Stewart, with whom he worked), owner John Barricelli is fulfilling his dreams by creating artisan breads, authentic French-style pastries, and mouth-watering cakes.

“It’s all about the butter,” he says of his scrumptious croissants. No Poppin’ Fresh shortcuts here. Baricelli arrives well before dawn each morning to mix, knead, then roll out dough that bakes up as some of the most authentically French baguettes and brioches this side of the Eiffel Tower. “I source the best ingredients, especially local fruits in season, organic eggs, and butter from a secret supplier upstate.”

The space has a bright open-concept layout and large picture windows facing into the kitchen. Crowd favorites from the weekend brunch menu include an assortment of artisanal breads, savory turnovers, fluffy frittatas, and fruit-laden French toast. Lunch offerings range from fresh salads and paninis to signature sandwiches and desserts.

SoNo Baking Company

101 Water St.,

Norwalk, CT

203-847-7666