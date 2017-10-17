Art: Heads Up

Bob Clyatt has sculpted thousands of heads

By Abbe Wichman

Photo by Bob Clyatt

ARTIST BOB CLYATT has sculpted thousands of heads over the past 15 years, but Emma is his largest yet, standing seven feet tall, on exhibit at the Katonah Village Library until the end of the year.

The piece was sculpted from clay and cast in a creamy, pigmented, reinforced-fiberglass resin. Drawn to pieces where the face is carefully and tightly modeled and the hair is wild and expressive, Clyatt says, “The piece represents female power.”

He was inspired by a photo essay of Australian model Emma Champtaloup.