Raising the Ranch

Teaching an old house new tricks

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz

In this corner of Pound Ridge, nestled along the border of New Canaan, old roads meander around rocks and trees, leading visitors in and out of New England along the way. “God’s Country,” as the town has been known for generations, is a place where history and the modern age coexist in the most breathtaking of natural settings.

Around the bend and up a gentle hill, is a lovely, dormered farm-style house that I’ve come to love. Is it the curve of the stone wall as it wends its way along the garden path? Or the covered porch that provides charming shelter on rainy Sunday afternoons?

I have to say, the kitchen with front-to-back views of the rugged landscape is one of the prettiest places to cook I’ve ever seen. And, there’s no better spot to curl up with a dog, a book, and a glass of wine than by a roaring fire in the living room. Oh, I can’t leave out the soaking tub in the master bathroom that overlooks the woodlands; it’s a fabulous retreat on a wintry day (or any day, for that matter). Alas, I have many favorites because this is where my life has unfolded for the past 23 years.

Today, as I settle in beside the fireplace and close my eyes, I can almost travel back in time. This is exactly where I nursed my babies, where I overheard the giggles of little boys sliding down the basement stairs—the “rumpus bumpus,” they called it, and where I walked in to find two little toddlers in fits of glee, zipped up together in a sleeping bag, rolling back and forth across these wooden floors.

This is where I learned to be a mother, where I made mistakes, and where I got it right sometimes, too. This is where I turned 30, then 40, then 50. Just down the hallway, my mother whispered to my children, “you’re having a wonderful childhood,” as they drifted off to sleep, and I prayed it would be true.

It all started in 1994. Nine-months-pregnant, I was living in a rental house on the back side of the Pound Ridge Reservation with my husband and our two little boys. A friend called to say a house in her neighborhood had just come on the market, and that we should check it out. Back then, there were no online listings to preview, so I climbed into the station wagon with my mother and two wriggly kids for a drive-by.

It was not a pretty house, but my mom pointed out the beauty of the landscape—the rock outcroppings, the sheltering trees, and the land where little boys could roam. At her urging, I called the listing agent, Cecily Gully, who enthusiastically told me to meet her at the legendary Schelling’s Market. Never mind that Schelling’s had long been shuttered, we eventually found each other, and she handed me a listing sheet. “Low curb appeal,” it began.

Built in 1955 by local developer Lawrence Malawista, it was one of several “camp homes”—or ranch houses he constructed along a rocky ridge. Inside, we found a comfortably fun, family home where the owners had raised two children, cats, dogs, turtles, and even Misty, the donkey, who reportedly celebrated her “Sweet 16” in the living room amid dozens of neighbors and friends. Cecily emphasized the family-friendly location, a low-maintenance yard, and the spacious interior. Let’s just say we “fell in like.”

At summer’s end, we bought that house, just in time for the school bus to rumble up to the driveway to pick up our oldest son. We tore up the old carpeting, refinished the floors, and furnished our living room with hand-me-down wicker that Cecily found in her garage. We painted and wallpapered, and one day, we stood back and realized it was “home.”

In 1999, expecting our fourth child–a girl, at last—and wondering if we should move to larger accommodations, I left a note in the mailbox of a house around the corner, inquiring if it might be for sale. I was drawn to the double porches and vintage charm.

The owner, Ken Hart, wrote back explaining that he and his late wife had actually lived in our house years before with their six children, and had only moved around the corner because she had fallen in love with those double porches. They, too, needed more room, as their brood continued to expand. It seemed as though a move to Mr. Hart’s house was meant-to-be, until he told us the asking price on his fixer upper which far exceeded our budget. We settled on renovating the sun-filled lower level of our ranch instead.

By 2007, we were bursting at the seams. Our kitchen was tiny and dark, and the 4-foot by 5-foot mudroom? My teenaged boys had size 14 shoes! The pile of oversized cleats and sneakers covered the entire floor. So, we hired Pound Ridge architect Carol Cioppa to design a more spacious, “renewed” home that would settle in as if it had always been there.

From Carol’s early sketches, we decided to push the front wall of the house forward ten feet and then add a covered front porch. The additional space on the first floor would allow us to enlarge the kitchen and mudroom and to create a front entry with a staircase to a new second floor. For the upstairs, she sketched two offices and a master suite with that luxurious soaking tub overlooking the woodlands.

Once the design was complete, we hired Mike Malsin, a contractor Carol had worked with before. We found that we came to rely on his seasoned expertise, easygoing manner, and willingness to go the extra mile to solve a problem.

Even though I had studied Carol’s plans for months, nothing prepared me for watching the new structure rise from the 50-year-old foundation. Mike worked hard to get the roof on quickly, since winter was approaching, and slowly, but surely, the house began to take shape. By late spring, we had moved back in, and it was exhilarating to be at home in a brand new space that was also familiar.

Ten years later, I am still charmed every time I pull in the driveway. As I follow the stone path, the porch tempts me with the promise of a lazy afternoon, and as I continue inside, I appreciate the legacy that has been building since 1955. The layers of history—the choices we made as well as those made by the families who came before us—are responsible for the character found in every corner of this house. Our nest will be empty this fall when our youngest leaves for college, and we too are preparing for new adventures. In anticipation, we have purged the closets, rolled up the carpets, hidden away just about all our knickknacks, and listed our home for sale. The overwhelmingly positive feedback we hear from the real estate agents is “wonderful energy,” “fantastic kitchen,” and—ironically—“great curb appeal.”

An earlier version of this article appeared in the November/ December 2007 issue of Bedford Magazine.