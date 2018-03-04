Edit ModuleShow Tags
RIFF Oscar Screening Party




The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival organized an Oscar Viewing Party on March 4 at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. RIFF’s four-day festival will take place October 18-21 and has monthly events throughout the year. The Oscar party raised funds and awareness for RIFF.

 Sponsors include PepsiCo, Ancona’s Wines & Liquors, Rodier Flowers, Nicholson Events, Hamlet Hub, Tiger’s Den, and The Cake Box.

Photos: Susie Singer and IBMer Gary Singer;

Naomi Riek and Jenny Conciatore with Walter Williams and Jennifer Lawrence;

Bedford native Glen Kutler and Joanna Kutler.

This article appears in the May/June 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

