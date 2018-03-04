Edit ModuleShow Tags
Model Mom

Kimberly Petts shares how a canine model and show dog set aside her career to welcome a dozen pups

By Sally Semonite Green


Photos by Kimberly Petts

I’ve heard the expression “worse than herding cats” before, but until I walked into Kimberly Petts’s Pound Ridge home and tried to get a photo of her with 12 wriggly, excited, four-week-old puppies, I never realized how true those words could be. 

It starts with Twiglet, a German short hair pointer mom, and of course must include Kipling, the dad, but first I want to tell you a little of Kimberly. She has always been an animal person—with cats, chickens, and dogs being part of life while raising three daughters with her husband, David. When she adopted her first GSP, Branston, the deal of ownership was that he be able to be shown. Working out the cost of a handler, the British transplant realized it was a “bloody fortune” and agreed with the breeder to learn to do it herself. She went to night class in Norwalk to learn. 

Enter now, the star of our story: Twiglet, or “Twiggy,” as she is affectionately known. Kimberly quickly became taken with Twiggy and Branston’s antics together, and her passion for photography took on a new bent. She began photographing the pair and posting the images on Instagram. “Branston and Twiglet” became an instant sensation, with over 16,000 followers, and they received numerous offers for modeling gigs. 

Twiggy’s formal name is “AM BGCh/Can Ch Cheza’s Stardust” (initials standing for American Bronze Grand Champion and Canadian Champion). Rising to the top as a show dog in record time, she has won numerous awards. Kimberly and Twiggy went on to participate at Westminster, which was daunting at first, until Kimberly saw how much fun it was. “I just had the best time,” she recalls. They didn’t win—nor did Kimberly expect to, but the following year, they had more confidence. Twiggy was awarded Select Bitch, which was “huge,” as the duo was up against long-time professional handlers and dogs owned by consortiums of investors. From only one weekend showing in Canada, Twiggy took a Sporting Group One and went on to compete in Best in Show.

Now, on to the supporting role: Kipling, the dad. Kipling’s formal name is: Champion Jan’Z Tales of a Magic Man JH (Junior Hunter) and NAVHDA (North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association), Natural Ability Prize 3. He is a hunter as well as a champion show dog. Kipling can also be described as “similar to a teenager,” with the uncanny ability to create chaos that only teenage boys do so well, as you will see.

Last October, Kimberly went to South Africa, and left her eldest daughter Frankie, 22, in charge. She left explicit instructions to keep one dog crated at a time, as Twiggy was in heat. “I told them, if you don’t, she will get pregnant; they will shag.” Apparently, Frankie underestimated the intense desires of a young male stud and a bitch in heat, and came home to find that Kipling had crashed through a chair, a crate, and three gates to get to Twiggy. 

When Kimberly returned from holiday, she didn’t know about Twiglet’s condition right away. However, it didn’t take long before she noticed that “Twiglet was beginning to swell, or should I say bloom, and I realized that life was never going to be the same again.”

“Two days before she was due, I went to the vet to find out how many puppies there were. I was thinking six might be nice.” When they looked at the x-ray, she was “gobsmacked” to see 12 heads. Three days later, Kimberly looked over at Twiggy and saw her stomach rippling. At 6 pm, she said to David “I think it’s going to happen!” Sure enough, at 6:25 pm, the first pup was born. “It was textbook perfect—and then they kept coming.” 

The British Invasion arrived: Sting, Pixie, Lennon, Daltrey, Lulu, Jagger, Collins, Dusty, Kiki, Lewis, Freddie, and Stone. Kimberly and Twiggy have since become super-moms, often staying up all night looking after the pups. 

The future for everyone? Well, Twiggy is going to move on to Agility. Kipling will continue to be shown. Kimberly will continue to handle—she is going to Westminster this year to handle another dog. As for the adorable dozen? Kimberly said she had the “best” people contacting her for adoption and has been able to hand pick their new homes: a horse farm in Alabama, a Facebook friend in Cincinnati, a handler in Massachusetts, and a retired woman in Connecticut who lives on a beach, to name a few.

Asked, “Are you going to keep one?” She replies, “No comment,” with a wink and a giggle.

 

This article appears in the May/June 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Bringing History to Life

The Bedford Playhouse's screening of the HBO documentary"The Number on My Great-Grandpa’s Arm"

TownVibe Green Awards 2018

RIFF Oscar Screening Party

Bedford Out & About - May/June

Bedford Shoutouts May-June 2018

This, That, and Other Things

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

June 2018

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM‘Lighthouses at Night’ Photographer’s Talk

Photographer and author David Zapatka will discuss his images of Northeastern lighthouses and stars on Sunday, June 3, at 2:00 pm at the Bruce Museum Seaside Center in Greenwich Point...

Cost: $15 for non-members; free for Museum members

Bruce Museum Seaside Center
7 Tods Driftway
Old Greenwich, CT  06830
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe Magic of Unicorns: Create your own Enchanted Friend

Come join us for an enchanted and magical afternoon, creating your very own Unicorn stuffed friend!  Step by step, we will work together to create this magical creature..sure to make you...

Cost: $35.00

DayDreamer Studio
792 Route 35
@ The Little Red Schoolhouse
Cross River, NY  10518
3:00 PM - 4:45 PMHudson Chorale Concert in Pleasantville – Celebrating American Composers: Gershwin, Bernstein, a world premiere, and More!

Hudson Chorale, rapidly becoming the area’s premier mixed-voice chorus, will present an evening and matinee performance of its spring concert in central Westchester on Friday, June 1, 8:00...

Cost: Advance Sale-$25; Door-$30; Students-$10.

Pleasantville Presbyterian Church
400 Bedford Rd
Pleasantville, NY  10570
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMBrass Quintet concert at Keeler Library

A free live performance from a brass quintet at Keeler Library Sunday, June 3rd from 3:00-4:00 Revolutionary Brass is comprised of accomplished musicians rooted in the hudson valley and...

Cost: free

Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMBrass Quintet concert at Keeler Library- June 3rd

A free live performance from a brass quintet at Keeler Library Sunday, June 3rd from 3:00-4:00 Revolutionary Brass is comprised of accomplished musicians rooted in the hudson valley and...

Cost: free

Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMPoetry Reading: Peter Balakian

The Katonah Poetry Series will welcome the acclaimed poet Peter Balakian for its season finale, June 3. Balakian was recently honored with the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for his collection, Ozone...

Cost: $10; students free

Katonah Village Library
26 Bedford Road
Katonah, NY  10536
8:45 PMThe Magic of Unicorns: Create your own Enchanted Friend

Come join us for an enchanted and magical afternoon, creating your very own Unicorn stuffed friend!  Step by step, we will work together to create this magical creature..sure to make you...

Cost: $35.00

DayDreamer Studio
792 Route 35
@ The Little Red Schoolhouse
Cross River, NY  10518
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMShadow Puppets at Keeler Library- June 7th

Using the library’s supplies and your own imagination, come put on a shadow puppet show! Thursday, June 7th from 4-5 PM For kids in grades 3-5 Registration is required To...

Cost: free

Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMFolk Concert with Lynne Robyn Barasch

The Lewisboro Library’s Nightclub Concert Series continues with a folk concert featuring Lynne Robyn Barasch. A singer-songwriter whose music has been featured in television, film, and dozens...

Cost: $30/person general seating; $60/person table seating

Lewisboro Library
15 Main Street
South Salem, NY  10590
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

United Way of Westchester and Putnam
336 Central Avenue
White Plains, NY  10606
1:00 PM - 4:30 PMBrews on Bedford

Join us for the fourth Brews on Bedford Craft Brew Festival in Stamford Downtown! Fill your sampling glass with beer from a variety of breweries from across the region, while enjoying...

Cost: $30-35

Latham Park
Bedford Street
Stamford, NY  06901
