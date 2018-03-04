Bringing History to Life

Join us for a captivating concert of cantatas by Scarlatti, Handel and Vivaldi featuring the “utterly riveting” (The New York Times) and in-demand American countertenor Anthony Roth...

Cost: $20, $35, $50, $65

Where:

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

149 Girdle Ridge Road

Katonah, NY 10536

View map »



Sponsor: Caramoor

Telephone: 914-232-1252

Contact Name: Caroline Andrews

Website »