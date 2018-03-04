Bringing History to Life
The Bedford Playhouse's screening of the HBO documentary"The Number on My Great-Grandpa’s Arm"
The Bedford Playhouse packed the Little Theater at Fox Lane Middle School on March 11 for a screening of The Number on My Great-Grandpa’s Arm, an HBO documentary narrated by local tween Elliott Saiontz who tells the story of his great grandfatherJack Feldman’s harrowing experience enduring and surviving the Holocaust. The screening was followed by a panel discussion about the film.
Photos: Mary Ann Carr, Elliott Saiontz, Stacey Saiontz;
Olivia, Jon, and Jennifer Bennis;
Bedford Magazine editor Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz and panel moderator Amy Oringel.
