Bedford Out & About - May/June

5.12 - Give Mom a special treat for Mother’s Day. Take a tour of the extraordinary Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa at Caramoor. After the tour, enjoy a mini concert in the Music Room, followed by afternoon tea, including tea sandwiches, scones, and mouthwatering desserts, elegantly served in the cozy Summer Dining Room. caramoor.org

5.19 Garden Tours – May 19 is a great opportunity to check out the nearby Garden Conservancy Open Days tours. Start at Phyllis Warden’s gardens in the heart of Bedford, then head to Clementine Close’s horticultural oasis in Katonah, followed by William and Henriette Suhr’s Rocky Hills in Mt. Kisco. 10 am to 4 pm. gardenconservancy.org

5.26 Class ‘A’ Orienteering comes to Westmoreland Sanctuary over Memorial Day weekend. This challenging and competitive sport requires that participants find their way to various checkpoints across rough country with the aid of just a map and compass. The winner will be the one who finishes with the lowest elapsed time. There will be different starting times based on participants skill levels. This orienteering event is co-hosted by the Delaware Valley Orienteering Association and the Westmoreland Sanctuary. westmorelandsanctuary.org

6.2 On Saturday, June 2, the Westchester Land Trust will celebrate 30 years of conservation during its annual benefit at the Rockefeller Family Playhouse, where the WLT will honor the conservation legacy of David Rockefeller and the Rockefeller family for their local land conservation efforts. westchesterlandtrust.com

6.3 Treasure Hunting – The Antiques & Artisan Fair is back at Lasdon Park! Vendors will present a huge selection of antiques. This year, the show will also feature skilled artisans who create beautiful objects in many media, including wood, basketry, jewelry, and textiles. Grab a bite to eat from the Fork in the Road truck and enjoy the scenery. June 3, 10 am - 4 pm, lasdonpark.org

6.10 World Premiere – Copland House at Merestead’s spring season comes to a cutting-edge close on June 10 with Cultivate, the place to discover tomorrow’s masters today. The program features the world premieres of six brand-new works created especially for this annual emerging composers’ institute. coplandhouse.org