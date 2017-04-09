Edit ModuleShow Tags
Shout Outs––Late Spring

This, that, and the other things in the Bedford area




Fresh Flowers - I popped into the Bedford Village Flower Shoppe (in the Playhouse building) to meet the new owners, Lauren and Anthony Chillemi. And what a day to stop by! Sip & Shop Saturdays feature cut flowers at flower market prices which means 50 percent off retail  (plus a glass of wine). Lauren grew up in Bedford where she and her mom ran Simply Gardens, a landscape business. The shop, formerly known as Bedford Village Florist, has been redecorated and restocked with gifts-to-go and premium flowers—no filler. Stop by for prom corsages, everyday flowers, or to plan a special event. bedfordvillageflowershoppe.squarespace.com

Blast Off - Fox Lane grad Maia Weinstock, who grew up on the grounds of her family’s Poundridge Nurseries, is a strong advocate for girls and women. The science writer and editor at MIT News who enjoys making LEGO figures of scientists and science communicators and posting them on Twitter recently built a LEGO set of “Women in NASA” and submitted it to the LEGO Ideas website for consideration. After receiving 10,000 votes from fans, LEGO took notice and announced that it would manufacture the set that features mini figures modeled after five important women who have worked at NASA.

Tour de Force - In 1994, I watched in awe as Glenn Close commanded the Minskoff Theater’s stage as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Twenty-three years later, it’s as if the Tony-Award winning Bedford actress never said goodbye.  She is back on Broadway—and reportedly better than ever, reprising the same role at the Palace Theater. “People want to go to the theater and they want to feel something and to come out slightly rearranged. I think this musical does that,” she says. I can’t wait to find out. sunsetboulevardthemusical.com

I Love a Parade - I just can’t get enough of the Pound Ridge Memorial Day Parade. Every year, new and familiar faces join together at the elementary school and proceed to the cemetery for a commemorative service. Firefighters, scouts, swim team members, and Little Leaguers wave flags as they march; and community members cheer from the sidelines as they pass by. It’s a sweet pastime that never gets old. Come join the patriotic salute to lost heroes and community spirit, Monday, May 29. townofpoundridge.com

Trash to Treasure - While looking to unload some fabulous but no longer necessary items, I found Westchester Free UPcycle, a social collective ownership group that allows those who have to share with those in need. The rules, including “give what you can, take what you need, and be willing to share with others” are pretty straight-forward. facebook.com/groups/WestchesterFREEUPcycle

Stonescaping - I find the abundance of natural stone—the outcroppings, the ridges, the meandering walls—in our area just breathtaking. If you’re drawn to it, as well, and looking to add dimension and resilience to your landscape, grab a copy of Mt. Kisco landscape designer Jan Johnsen’s new book The Spirit of Stone. Inside, she shows the many creative ways that stone and gravel can be used in a garden. The tips and photos are inspiring. serenityinthegarden.blogspot.com.

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

April 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 1:30 PMPediatric Cancer Foundation 23rd Annual Walkathon

On Sunday, April 16, Pediatric Cancer Foundation invites you to help step and stomp out childhood cancer at our 23rd Annual Walkathon! The 5K walk will be a fun-filled event with tons of activities...

Cost: see description

Where:
Riverside Park
West 79th Street Boat Basin Rotunda
New York City, NY  10024
View map »


Sponsor: Pediatric Cancer Foundation
Telephone: 914-777-3127
Contact Name: Nancy Joselson
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Mask of the Jaguar King

Set in the rain forests of Guatemala on a hot day in June, 1933.   Sophia is a smart, strong-willed archeologist working fervently to unlock the mystery of an ancient Mayan Ruin....

Cost: $35-38

Where:
The Schoolhouse Theater
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Telephone: 914-277-8477
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 6:00 PMClay Art Center Spring Youth Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Spring Youth Classes 2017 Spin It! Spring 2017 Youth Classes start March 26 at the Clay Art Center in Port Chester and run for 6 weeks. Build your inner artist while creating...

Cost: $120-$180

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMAntioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. Come to this open house...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 Post Road
White Plains , NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914- 997-6700 ex 752
Contact Name: Pat Anderson
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMPre-K Admission Event at Country School

Parents are invited to take a closer look at a typical day in the life of the Pre-K program at New Canaan Country School on Thursday, April 20, 9:30–10:30 a.m. Beth O’Brien and her team...

Cost: Free

Where:
New Canaan Country school
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMLifting Up Westchester’s Oasis of Hope Gala

The evening’s festivities include a sit-down dinner, silent auction, raffle and giving tree. This year’s honorees are Paul Anderson-Winchell, retiring executive director and Carlos...

Cost: $175/ticket

Where:
Leewood Golf Club
1 Leewood Drive
Eastchester, NY  10709
View map »


Sponsor: Lifting Up Westchester
Telephone: (914) 949-3098
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
8:15 PMSpirited and Soulful Shabbat

Mark Fineberg, reed artist of Broadway, pop, rock, blues and Hot Shot Billy Joel Tribute band returns to Shir Shalom for a spirited Shabbat service.  The Earthtones, a women's acapella...

Cost: No charge

Where:
Congregation Shir Shalom
46 Peaceable St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cantor's Music Fund
Telephone: 203-438-6589
Contact Name: Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
9:15 AM - 9:15 PMHighlight: New Canaan Opening April 22

Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan.  This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Silvermine Arts Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show

“SPECTRUM 2017:  Grayscale”Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host its 27th annual Spectrum Contemporary Art Show.  Spectrum is a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 120-397-21895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMEarth Day Celebration

Join Grace Farms in celebrating Earth Day with insightful programs for all ages centered around preserving open space, restoring wildlife, and exploring the natural world.  10 am - 12 pm |...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBedford Hills Farmers' Market

The Bedford Hills Farmers’ Market, a project of the community group Bedford Hills LIVE, is unveiling its Second Annual Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 10am....

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Telephone: 917.951.3588
Contact Name: Vanessa Pahucki

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family

Looking for something relaxing, creative and fun to do this Winter/Spring for the whole family. Take part in Clay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Class, Saturdays from...

Cost: $25

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...

