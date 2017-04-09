Shout Outs––Late Spring

Fresh Flowers - I popped into the Bedford Village Flower Shoppe (in the Playhouse building) to meet the new owners, Lauren and Anthony Chillemi. And what a day to stop by! Sip & Shop Saturdays feature cut flowers at flower market prices which means 50 percent off retail (plus a glass of wine). Lauren grew up in Bedford where she and her mom ran Simply Gardens, a landscape business. The shop, formerly known as Bedford Village Florist, has been redecorated and restocked with gifts-to-go and premium flowers—no filler. Stop by for prom corsages, everyday flowers, or to plan a special event. bedfordvillageflowershoppe.squarespace.com

Blast Off - Fox Lane grad Maia Weinstock, who grew up on the grounds of her family’s Poundridge Nurseries, is a strong advocate for girls and women. The science writer and editor at MIT News who enjoys making LEGO figures of scientists and science communicators and posting them on Twitter recently built a LEGO set of “Women in NASA” and submitted it to the LEGO Ideas website for consideration. After receiving 10,000 votes from fans, LEGO took notice and announced that it would manufacture the set that features mini figures modeled after five important women who have worked at NASA.

Tour de Force - In 1994, I watched in awe as Glenn Close commanded the Minskoff Theater’s stage as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Twenty-three years later, it’s as if the Tony-Award winning Bedford actress never said goodbye. She is back on Broadway—and reportedly better than ever, reprising the same role at the Palace Theater. “People want to go to the theater and they want to feel something and to come out slightly rearranged. I think this musical does that,” she says. I can’t wait to find out. sunsetboulevardthemusical.com

I Love a Parade - I just can’t get enough of the Pound Ridge Memorial Day Parade. Every year, new and familiar faces join together at the elementary school and proceed to the cemetery for a commemorative service. Firefighters, scouts, swim team members, and Little Leaguers wave flags as they march; and community members cheer from the sidelines as they pass by. It’s a sweet pastime that never gets old. Come join the patriotic salute to lost heroes and community spirit, Monday, May 29. townofpoundridge.com

Trash to Treasure - While looking to unload some fabulous but no longer necessary items, I found Westchester Free UPcycle, a social collective ownership group that allows those who have to share with those in need. The rules, including “give what you can, take what you need, and be willing to share with others” are pretty straight-forward. facebook.com/groups/WestchesterFREEUPcycle