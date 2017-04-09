Edit ModuleShow Tags
Going Native

What’s Trending Among Local Gardeners

By Gia Miller


The night-blooming moonflower is a popular native perennial that charms gardeners with its sweet aroma.

If you speak to local gardening enthusiasts or experts, there is one trend on which they will all agree: they’re going native. What does that mean, exactly?

Gardeners, whether they are planting for beauty, food, or environment, are choosing native plants over exotics. Similar to the slow food movement, the Bedford gardening community has shifted its focus to local, organic, and sustainable practices featuring native plants that attract the birds and the bees, require less effort, and are more environmentally conscious.

“One of the bigger trends over the last couple of years is to garden for pollinators that attract the butterflies, birds, bees, and insects,” explains Vicki Marwell, a past president and current member of Bedford’s Hopp Ground Garden Club. “We are becoming more environmentally conscious and choosing plants that aren’t so highly cultivated. We are planting things that should be planted here, including less lawn that needs to be fertilized and watered, along with more plants that are self-sufficient.”

The most popular plants among the Hopp Ground members include Asclepias (milkweed); Echinacea; Lobelia (cardinal flower); Monarda (bee balm); Solidago (a type of goldenrod), and moonflowers (vining plants that are nocturnal pollinators with big blooms).

Mary Adam Lines, owner of Mary Adams Lines Landscape Design & Installation Services in Bedford Hills, counsels her clients on environmental issues and promotes using native plants. Lines stresses that even though plants may be native, it is important to select properly for the location, taking lighting and soil conditions into consideration. 

“I have a few plants that I always use, such as Carol Mackie Daphne because it has a variegated edge on the leaves and fragrant smell, the Cotinus coggygria, commonly known as a smoke bush, and the Viburnum juddii is a good shrub,” says Lines. “I also regularly use Stewartia pseudocamellia, a medium size tree that has an exfoliating bark, so it’s even attractive in the winter.” 

Native plantings also provide for easier maintenance, which Louis Fusco, of Louis Fusco Landscape Architects in Pound Ridge, sees as a major trend. “People are concerned with sustainability issues and want to do something that is going to be easy to maintain. They are choosing more native plantings, and we are transforming large lawn areas to meadows with tall grasses or flowering meadows that don’t need to be mowed.” 

Xenia D’Ambrosi of Sweet Earth Co. regularly receives requests to plant cut-flower gardens in people’s homes, specifically butterfly gardens that benefit not just the pollinators, but also improve the biodiversity of the land. 

“You can accomplish a pollinator-friendly garden and an edible garden together,” D’Ambrosi explains. “Many of the herbs flower beautifully and can be used for culinary, medicinal, and ornamental purposes, such as bouquets. I also always mix vegetables with flowers. My number one go-to in every garden is Agastache, or the hyssop plant. It’s a perennial and a three-season plant. The birds and bees love it.”

Local food growers, such as Liz Taggart of Amba Farms in Bedford Hills, have also seen a rise in interest for locally sourced herbs and food. Taggart, whose small farm grows almost exclusively for restaurants, has seen a spike in requests for native foods. In fact, local food has become so popular that while she previously limited selling to restaurants that were no more than a 40-minute drive, she now sells out to those within a 10-minute radius. 

One of the most common trends is a request for numerous variations of the same food. For example, five years ago Taggart would grow two varieties of arugula, but she now grows seven, and her kale production has increased from two varieties to eight. 

“One consistent theme in Bedford is that this community is extraordinary in its support for carefully grown, nutritious, organic food,” Taggart says. “We have such a wonderfully educated population that discriminates about what they want to eat and feed their families. Folks are very supportive of artisanal growing.”

LEARN TO GROW  For gardeners who would like to learn more about native plantings, the Cornell Cooperative Extension and New York Botanical Garden are great places to start. 

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

April 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 1:30 PMPediatric Cancer Foundation 23rd Annual Walkathon

On Sunday, April 16, Pediatric Cancer Foundation invites you to help step and stomp out childhood cancer at our 23rd Annual Walkathon! The 5K walk will be a fun-filled event with tons of activities...

Cost: see description

Where:
Riverside Park
West 79th Street Boat Basin Rotunda
New York City, NY  10024
View map »


Sponsor: Pediatric Cancer Foundation
Telephone: 914-777-3127
Contact Name: Nancy Joselson
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. Come to this open house...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 Post Road
White Plains , NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914- 997-6700 ex 752
Contact Name: Pat Anderson
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMPre-K Admission Event at Country School

Parents are invited to take a closer look at a typical day in the life of the Pre-K program at New Canaan Country School on Thursday, April 20, 9:30–10:30 a.m. Beth O’Brien and her team...

Cost: Free

Where:
New Canaan Country school
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMLifting Up Westchester’s Oasis of Hope Gala

The evening’s festivities include a sit-down dinner, silent auction, raffle and giving tree. This year’s honorees are Paul Anderson-Winchell, retiring executive director and Carlos...

Cost: $175/ticket

Where:
Leewood Golf Club
1 Leewood Drive
Eastchester, NY  10709
View map »


Sponsor: Lifting Up Westchester
Telephone: (914) 949-3098
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMRay Mason at Chester Common Table

Original rock, pop and roll from an old guy with a beat up guitar! Ray's tunes follow no trend while keeping an upward slide on the songwriting scale. It's rock with the roll! One man with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Chester Common Table
30 Main St.
Chester, MA  01011
View map »


Sponsor: Chester Common Table
Telephone: 413-354-1076
Contact Name: Erin Patrick
Website »

More information
8:15 PMSpirited and Soulful Shabbat

Mark Fineberg, reed artist of Broadway, pop, rock, blues and Hot Shot Billy Joel Tribute band returns to Shir Shalom for a spirited Shabbat service.  The Earthtones, a women's acapella...

Cost: No charge

Where:
Congregation Shir Shalom
46 Peaceable St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cantor's Music Fund
Telephone: 203-438-6589
Contact Name: Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
9:15 AM - 9:15 PMHighlight: New Canaan Opening April 22

Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan.  This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Silvermine Arts Center
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 3:00 PMSunRaven Garden Co-Op Open House

Join us for our Garden Co-Op Open House! We invite everyone in the community to join us, and it will also give you an opportunity to learn more about the program and join us for the rest of the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SunRaven: The Home of Slow Medicine
501 Guard Hill Road
Bedford , NY  10506
View map »


Sponsor: Slow Medicine
Telephone: 914-218-3113
Contact Name: Slow Medicine
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show

“SPECTRUM 2017:  Grayscale”Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host its 27th annual Spectrum Contemporary Art Show.  Spectrum is a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 120-397-21895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMEarth Day Celebration

Join Grace Farms in celebrating Earth Day with insightful programs for all ages centered around preserving open space, restoring wildlife, and exploring the natural world.  10 am - 12 pm |...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBedford Hills Farmers' Market

The Bedford Hills Farmers’ Market, a project of the community group Bedford Hills LIVE, is unveiling its Second Annual Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 10am....

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Telephone: 917.951.3588
Contact Name: Vanessa Pahucki

More information
Show More...
Show Less...

