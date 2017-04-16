Bedford Out & About - May & June

4.30, 5.20 6.25 Beyond the Garden Gate - Take a peek inside some sumptuous, private gardens through the Garden Conservancy’s Open Days Program this spring. Upcoming dates: April 30 in Lewisboro; May 20 in Bedford Hills and Mt. Kisco; and June 25 in Bedford, Bedford Hills, and North Salem. Admission starts at $7 per person. gardenconservancy.org/open-days

5.6 For Bedford’s Paul Shaffer, May marks the second anniversary of the end of his remarkable 33-year run as David Letterman’s musical director. His new album, Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band, was released in March, and he and the band will perform on May 6 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

5.7 Author, Author! - Bedford Playhouse will host a special evening when award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl will interview Sheila Nevins, author of You Don’t Look Your Age and Other Fairy Tales, with special guests Blythe Danner, Liz Smith, and Ellen Burstyn. May 7 at Glen Arbor Golf Club. bedfordplayhouse.org

5.20 & 21 Spring on the Farm - Come to the Heckscher Farm at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center May 20 and 21 for a fun family weekend. Meet the newest additions to the farm and watch the shearing of the sheep. Activities for all ages. Check out Art on the Meadow and the Yama Ki Bonsai Society’s exhibition of the ancient art of bonsai. Food trucks will be onsite! stamfordmuseum.org

5.27 Ride & Sell - BRLA is teaming up with Endeavor Therapeutic Riding for this year’s Horse Stuff Tag Sale. BRLA volunteers will pick up any gently used horse- or rider-related, tax-deductible donations— saddles, blankets, tack, britches, artwork, or stable items— beforehand. Saturday, May 27, in the Memorial Day BRLA Pace Luncheon tent at the John Jay Homestead. bedfordridinglanes.com

6.6 Book Talk - Author Laura Hawk reads from her recently released book, Slim Aarons: Women, at the Pound Ridge Library on June 6. She will talk about working with the legendary photographer and her memories of the extraordinary women he photographed all over the world. A book signing will follow. poundridgelibrary.org

6.8 Ask Your Mom, a five-piece, Bedford-based, “dad band” featuring Buz Abrams, Rob Cavenagh, Derek Correia, Brett Perrine, and John Trumpbour will knock your socks off playing classic alternative rock covers at Northstar Restaurant in Pound Ridge on Thursday, June 8, at 9 pm. Wear your dancing shoes. askyourmom.us