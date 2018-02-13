World of Chocolate

Le Rouge Chocolates offers hand-made international inspired treats

By Tracy Holleran

Tucked into a corner building on Westport’s Main Street is Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti. Owner Aarti Khosla lived all over the world, and brings international flair to her hand-painted chocolate creations. “It is chocolate art,” she explains. The iridescent, edible paint she brushes onto each piece makes her display case “look like a box of jewels.”

In addition to perennial favorites like salted caramel and dark chocolate truffle, Aarti includes Indian flavors like preserved rose petal, saffron, and spiced chai to the mix. “Indian desserts are not well known, and that was what inspired my first collection of chocolates,” she says.

For Valentine’s Day, her painted chocolate “Giving Hearts” are designed to be handed out as random acts of kindness. Custom creations, including chocolate portraits, are available, or book a chocolate making class.

Le Rouge Chocolates

190 Main St,

Westport, CT

203-293-6106

lerougebyaarti.com