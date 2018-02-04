Helping Heroes

Award-nominated solo show THE AMERICAN SOLDIER at the Bedford Hearts for Heroes––April 28

On April 28, Douglas Taurel, actor and creator of the acclaimed, award-nominated solo show THE AMERICAN SOLDIER , will be performing at the Hearts for Heroes ( H4HUS ) spring fundraiser in Bedford.

The American Soldier has been nominated for the Amnesty International Award for theatre excellence, received four stars internationally, been featured in The Huffington Post, The Washington Post, and Time Out—to name a few, and was recently performed at both The Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress.

Taurel’s performance is based on real events and actual letters written by veterans and their family members from the American Revolution all the way through current day Afghanistan. It honors the experiences of veterans and their families, and explores the internal struggles they face when returning home from combat.

Taurel explains, “This is a true work of passion, and I hope that audiences will leave with a deeper appreciation of the tremendous sacrifice our servicemen and servicewomen—and their families, have made for our country.”

After the performance, veterans who have participated in Hearts For Heroes’ equine- and canine-assisted therapy will talk about the benefits of the program. The American Soldier will be performed at 7 pm on April 28 at Historical Hall. $100