Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

From Suffrage to Service

The power of women working together

By Nancy Claus


In honor of the Katonah Women’s Civic Club’s 100th anniversary, WCC co-presidents and their predecessors gathered in front of Memorial House.

Photo by Rana Faure

Many of us have browsed in the little basement thrift shop in the Memorial House, next to the Katonah Fire Station. But did you know that your purchases of old china and tchotchkes have helped fund dozens of local organizations along with hundreds of scholarships to graduates of local high schools?

The Katonah Thrift Shop is the primary money maker for the Woman’s Civic Club of Katonah, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. “The club is a wonderful organization, dedicated to helping the community,” says Lee Roberts, former Bedford town supervisor, who has been a member since 1975. “Originally, the club’s goal was to obtain the right to vote for women, hence its original name, Katonah Suffragist Club, which was founded in 1913. In fact, New York was one of the first states to grant that privilege to women in advance of the Constitutional amendment that extended it to all women in the United States in 1920. Women in New York—and Katonah—were trailblazers for the rest of the nation.” 

Having achieved suffrage in 1918, the women realized they could continue to be a force in their community. The new civic club formed two committees: education and intelligence, with the first order of business being electing a woman to the School Board. WCC also gave support and financial backing for the Children’s Court with a full-time judge, school lunches, and recreational facilities. 

The club incorporated in 1923 in order to own property, and the building they erected was meant to be a memorial to the men and women of Katonah who served in WW1. The Thrift Shop opened in 1945, providing the club with a steady source of income to fund its activities, and in 1984, it was installed in the basement of the Memorial House.

Now the group includes 130 members who work two three-hour shifts a month in the thrift shop. “Last May, WCC gave out $22,000 in scholarships for graduating seniors from John Jay, Fox Lane, and Kennedy high schools,” says Corinne Repp, who has been a member for 48 years. “An additional $35,000 was donated to local libraries, ambulance corps, Neighbors Link, and other organizations. We also organized a toy drive for the children of women in prison.”

“Members get together for various activities such as bridge and mah jongg,” says Ellen Devey, who joined WCC when she retired 25 years ago.” We also have a book club and a group that dines out together once a month. Another group of women knit and crochet, making hats for the kids at the annual St. Mary’s Christmas dinner for underprivileged families. It’s a wonderful thing, a real community of women. Some of our most active volunteers are in their late 90s!”

While WCC is no longer political, civic clubs around the country have helped foster an interest in community service. “When people ask me if I was always interested in politics, my knee jerk reaction was to say no,” says Diane Briggs, who won a seat on the Pound Ridge town board in the last election. “But it really was a scholarship from a similar civic club that funded a trip to Washington, D.C., that sparked my interest in government and allowed me to explore things I wouldn’t necessarily be able to do.” 

One thing Briggs explored was running for office for the first time. “I was on one of the buses from Pound Ridge heading to the first Women’s March in Washington, D.C. It was a great experience to take this mini field trip with so many like-minded women. Then in D.C., there were thousands more. Collectively, we made our voices heard, and it was a thrilling experience,” she says.

“After the march, I went to a town meeting. I really liked the people in the room: they were passionate people who wanted to help our community prosper. And then I threw my hat in the ring! I couldn’t have done this ten years ago, but I can jump in now. I never anticipated how much joy this move would bring me, to create a path to be more involved in the future and make an impact in my community.” 

Those early suffragettes would be proud.

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Art of It: Narrative in a Box

Bedford Out & About - Oct, Nov & Dec

Fall & Winter Hikes

Enjoying the outdoors

Bedford Shout Outs––Nov/Dec 2018

This, that and the other things

Bedford 25 for 2018

Celebrating the most dedicated, most creative, and most influential

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:45 PMBedford Audubon Book Club

Monday, November 5, 6:30 pm Bedford Audubon Book Club- Bylane Farm. This month we will be reading and discussing H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald. Join us for refreshments at 6:30PM. Book Club...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Audubon Society
35 Todd Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Audubon Society
Telephone: 914-232-1999
Contact Name: Suzanne Cahill
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMHandle Your Hand Care – A Community Education Program presented by HSS Stamford

Join us for a FREE lecture! We communicate with the world through our hands. However, we don't often think about our hands very much until something changes. Hand and wrist conditions like...

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: Hospital for Special Surgery
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMBedford Audubon Lecture- Restoring Puffins + Terns to the Maine Coast

Pete Salmansohn is the Education Coordinator for National Audubon’s Seabird Restoration Program. He will discuss the “Project Puffin” and the work of Dr. Steve Kress and his team to restore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Katonah Village Library
Katonah, NY  10536


Sponsor: Bedford Audubon Society
Telephone: 914-232-1999
Contact Name: Suzanne Cahill

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMAdult Art Program: Acrylics Plus - Starting September 12th

Facilitated by Nina Bertolino This program will meet every other Wednesday from 10:30 - 12:30 on the following dates: September 12th & 26th, October 10th & 24th, November 7th & 21st, December 5th...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:30 PMFARE Connecticut Fall Luncheon

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) will hold the 2nd Annual FARE Connecticut Fall Luncheon on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at the Greenwich Country Club.  All proceeds will benefit...

Cost: Single ticket $250 to $10,000 for a table of ten

Where:
Greenwich Country Club
19 Doubling Road
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Food Allergy Research & Education
Telephone: 917-515-5175
Contact Name: Hillary Carter
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMBedford Chamber Concert Series

Wednesday, Nov. 7. The second concert in the Bedford Chamber Concert Series features the Bedford Chamber Ensemble, with Music Director and keyboardist Anthony Newman performing works by different...

Cost: $40 per person; $210 for series

Where:
St. Matthew's Church Fellowship Hall
382 Cantitoe Street
Bedford, NY  10506
View map »


Sponsor: St. Matthew's Music Committee
Telephone: 914-522-5150
Contact Name: Anthony Newman
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Lung Cancer Research Foundation’s Sixteenth Strolling Supper

On Wednesday, November 7, 2018 the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) will host its annual Strolling Supper at Gotham Hall in New York City. The event brings together members of New York...

Cost: $200-$500

Where:
Gotham Hall
1356 Broadway
New York, NY  10018
View map »


Sponsor: Lung Cancer Research Foundation
Telephone: 212-588-1580
Contact Name: Mollie Wein
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:30 PMWriters’ Workshop at Keeler Library - Starting September 5th

Join us for a series of writing workshops led by journalist and published writer Maryanne D’Amato. All writers and aspiring writers are invited to share their work, or desire to write, in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMArtist Discussion on Miniature Sculpture Show at the Bruce

A miniatures show has been a biennial Bruce Museum holiday tradition for over 35 years—come take a peek on Saturday, November 3, when Downsized: Small-Scale Sculpture by Contemporary Artists...

Cost: Museum members and students with ID free; nonmembers $15

Where:
Bruce Museum
One Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-505-9897
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMJoan Lloyd’s Earring Workshop

Thursday, November 8th at 7:00 PM. For tweens and teens (ages 11+). The Holidays are coming; make gifts! Joan Lloyd will teach you how to make stylish earrings. For each pair you make, we ask...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMHudson Valley Accordion Ensemble

Mario Tacca – Music Director Mary Mancini Tacca – Artistic Director/Manager OUR MISSION STATEMENT: To have fun and gather with friends! To make great music together! To...

Cost: $33.00

Where:
Taormina Restaurant
59 Hudson Avenue
Peekskill, NY  10566
View map »


Telephone: 914-737-8872
Contact Name: Mary Mancini
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Resilience Formula: Raising Emotionally Healthy, Resilient Kids

Cost: No charge

Where:
Martin House Workspace
69 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Martin House Workspace
Telephone: 914-764-3128
Contact Name: Erin Trostle
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPop-Up Shop

Get a head-start on your holiday shopping at this festive pop-up boutique featuring jewelry and objects by widely-known artists working in a range of media. Take the opportunity to enjoy the...

Cost: Members: FREE Non-Members: $10 Adults. $5 Seniors. $5 Students.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum of Art
Telephone: 914-232-9555
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 11:00 PMDream Ball

Join Stamford Health on Saturday, November 10, from 6 pm-11 pm, for the 12th annual Dream Ball gala. The evening will include dinner, dancing, and a silent auction at the Tully Health Center, 32...

Cost: 500

Where:
Tully Health Center
32 Strawberry Hill Court
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: Stamford Health
Telephone: 203-276-2554
Contact Name: Kari Pollak
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags