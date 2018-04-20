Bedford Out & About - March/April

3.1 John Jay Homestead’s Women of the Jay Family tour showcases six generations of strong, educated women. Their stories shed light on the roles of women in upper class homes in the 18th, 19th, and early 20th centuries. Docent-led tours depart on March 1 at 1, 2, and 3 pm. johnjayhomestead.org

3.3 If you think you are an ace detective when it comes to figuring out “who done it,” then join Bedford Rec to narrow down the suspects at an interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show on March 3. The show is sure to have you guessing until the bitter end! $50 ticket also includes dinner, soft drinks, beer, and wine. bedfordny.gov or call (914) 666-7004

3.4 A Closeup –– The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival has moved the date for its third festival year to October 18-21, and will host an Oscar Party at the Aldrich Museum, on Sunday, March 4. Dressed guests will enter on a red carpet, be served food and drink, and watch the ceremony live on big screen TVs, while learning about RIFF. $75. riffct.org

3.11 British Invasion –– Take a virtual, musical trip to the British Isles with Caramoor! From Lute Song to the Beatles: Songs of the British Isles will be a bracing survey of British song offering four centuries of musical elegance, razor-sharp wit, and refined sentiment. Four young voices and a pianist will perform in the music room at 3 pm.

caramoor.org

3.25 Persian New Year –– Katonah Museum of Art invites families to celebrate spring with delightful activities inspired by Nowruz, the Persian New Year Festival that marks the beginning of spring. Experience Persian classical dance and music performances as well as demonstrations by a traditional Iranian calligrapher and miniature painter. Mosaic crafting, a Haft-Seen display, and Persian treats. March 25. katonahmuseum.org

4.14 & 4.15 Something Old –– The annual Bedford Spring Antiques Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, at the Harvey School in Katonah. The show continues to attract both first-time buyers and seasoned collectors with an eclectic mix of furniture, fine art and prints, estate jewelry, silver, china, crystal, and decorative accessories presented by well-established dealers from across the east coast. stmatthewsbedford.org

4.14 Hands On –– Animal Embassy presents Animal Encounter with a hands-on, educational, and entertaining program on April 14 at the Pound Ridge Library. Come meet animal ambassadors from around the world while exploring the importance of being gentle, kind, and caring towards all living things. poundridgelibrary.org