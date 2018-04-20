Edit ModuleShow Tags
Bedford Out & About - March/April




3.1 John Jay Homestead’s Women of the Jay Family tour showcases six generations of strong, educated women. Their stories shed light on the roles of women in upper class homes in the 18th, 19th, and early 20th centuries. Docent-led tours depart on March 1 at 1, 2, and 3 pm. johnjayhomestead.org

3.3 If you think you are an ace detective when it comes to figuring out “who done it,” then join Bedford Rec to narrow down the suspects at an interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show on March 3. The show is sure to have you guessing until the bitter end! $50 ticket also includes dinner, soft drinks, beer, and wine. bedfordny.gov or call (914) 666-7004

3.4 A Closeup –– The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival has moved the date for its third festival year to October 18-21, and will host an Oscar Party at the Aldrich Museum, on Sunday, March 4. Dressed guests will enter on a red carpet, be served food and drink, and watch the ceremony live on big screen TVs, while learning about RIFF.  $75. riffct.org

3.11 British Invasion –– Take a virtual, musical trip to the British Isles with Caramoor! From Lute Song to the Beatles: Songs of the British Isles will be a bracing survey of British song offering four centuries of musical elegance, razor-sharp wit, and refined sentiment. Four young voices and a pianist will perform in the music room at 3 pm.
caramoor.org

3.25 Persian New Year –– Katonah Museum of Art invites families to celebrate spring with delightful activities inspired by Nowruz, the Persian New Year Festival that marks the beginning of spring. Experience Persian classical dance and music performances as well as demonstrations by a traditional Iranian calligrapher and miniature painter. Mosaic crafting, a Haft-Seen display, and Persian treats. March 25. katonahmuseum.org

4.14 & 4.15 Something  Old –– The annual Bedford Spring Antiques Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, at the Harvey School in Katonah. The show continues to attract both first-time buyers and seasoned collectors with an eclectic mix of furniture, fine art and prints, estate jewelry, silver, china, crystal, and decorative accessories presented by well-established dealers from across the east coast. stmatthewsbedford.org

4.14 Hands On –– Animal Embassy presents Animal Encounter with a hands-on, educational, and entertaining program on April 14 at the Pound Ridge Library. Come meet animal ambassadors from around the world while exploring the importance of being gentle, kind, and caring towards all living things. poundridgelibrary.org

4.20 Dragon Tales –– Head to Westmoreland Sanctuary on April 20 for Dragon Tales! Meet the dragon who stole spring, another who makes kids share, and one more who breathes rainbows! Take a walk in the woods to find a dragon lair! Live music and themed food for families and children ages 5-11. westmorelandsanctuary.org

 

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

February 2018

10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMCurator's Art Talk

Evening Lecture. Building Dreamworlds, Facing Catastrophes: Art, Science, and the Cold War Tuesday, February 27, 2018 — 6:30pm - 8:00pm​...

Cost: $0-$15

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 9:00 PMWeekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

2nd Session Beginner Classes Spring 2018 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction from creating something with...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMI Have Arthritis: When Should I Have Joint Replacement Surgery?

Join us for a FREE program! Affecting over 30 million people in the U.S., osteoarthritis is the most common chronic condition of the joints, most frequently impacting the knees and hips....

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
Community Conversations | The Family Impact of Addiction

Grace Farms Foundation welcomes families to an open and hopeful discussion about overcoming the stigma and isolation of addiction. Moderated by Community Pastor Stuart...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMKIDS - Sweet Shop: Clay Donuts

Registration Closes - Friday, February 26th In this class, Little Dreamers will have a blast making colorful, clay donuts that will look good enough to eat!  Children will learn sculpting...

Cost: $30.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Money Antiques
79
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay Center’s...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMSplatterday Kid's Sensory Painting

Join us for "Splatterday" sensory painting where your child gets to BE the painting as they throw, fling, stomp and splat paint in our portable splat room. Kids age 1+ up will get a set...

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMTeen Drumming Circle

Registration Closes - Wednesday, February 28th Matthew's Community Drumming was created by Matthew Broad to help foster love, listening, and community through drumming and to create a sense...

Cost: $25.00pp

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
