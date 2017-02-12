Top Successes for Bedford 2020

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

The mission of the Bedford 2020 Coalition is to lead, organize and promote a community wide effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 20% by 2020 and to create a sustainable community that conserves its natural resources.

1. Helped launch New York State’s Pilot Community Choice Aggregation Program

Resulting in 14 Westchester towns (70,000 consumers!) adopting a 100-percent renewable electric energy supply.

2. Piloted New York State’s first home energy efficiency program

Which has since expanded to 14 Westchester municipalities and yields an estimated annual 2,400-ton reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

3. Hosted the Bedford 2020 Car Show

Informing 1,100-plus attendees about the latest electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles, electric charging stations, and solar installations.

4. Led campaign that resulted in Town of Bedford adopting single stream recycling

Increasing the percentage of waste that’s recycled in Bedford from 16 percent to 30 percent.

5. Created the Greenlight Award Competition

Engaging students and helping them implement “big green ideas” to address climate change and preserve natural resources in our local communities.