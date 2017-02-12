Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top Successes for Bedford 2020

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions




The mission of the Bedford 2020 Coalition is to lead, organize and promote a community wide effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 20% by 2020 and to create a sustainable community that conserves its natural resources.

1. Helped launch New York State’s Pilot Community Choice Aggregation Program
Resulting in 14 Westchester towns (70,000 consumers!) adopting a 100-percent renewable electric energy supply.

2. Piloted New York State’s first home energy efficiency program
Which has since expanded to 14 Westchester municipalities and yields an estimated annual 2,400-ton reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. 

3. Hosted the Bedford 2020 Car Show
Informing 1,100-plus attendees about the latest electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles, electric charging stations, and solar installations.  

4. Led campaign that resulted in Town of Bedford adopting single stream recycling
Increasing the percentage of waste that’s recycled in Bedford from 16 percent to 30 percent. 

5. Created the Greenlight Award Competition
Engaging students and helping them implement “big green ideas” to address climate change and preserve natural resources in our local communities.

 

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

February 2017

Today
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMAntioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:30 AMKids Winter Camp at Clearpool

What better way for kids to spend the school break than a wintry week of camp classics? A full week of fun and educational programming includes hiking, crafts, campfire activities, games, songs...

Cost: $40 per person

Where:
Green Chimneys - CLEARPOOL CAMPUS
33 Clearpool Road
Carmel, NY  10512
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845.225.8226 ext. 60
Contact Name: Stacey Damiano
Website »

More information
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMFoster Care Open House Orienation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. Come to this open house orientation...

Cost: Free

Where:
Yonkers Riverfront Library
One Larkin Center
Yonkers , NY  10701
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914- 997-6700 ex 752
Contact Name: Pat Anderson
Website »

More information
Nature Adventures Camp Feb 21-24th

Feb 21-24th / 10 am – 2 pm Come out and see the Sanctuary as winter comes to an end. Find out what animals have been up to and which ones are already planning for spring. Learn...

Cost: $175 - $200

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chesnut Ridge Rd.
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Westmoreland Sanctuary
Website »

More information

3:30 PM - 5:00 PMArt in Nature

Art in Nature explores various drawing and painting techniques using reference from the nature world.  The class will venture out into the spacious and wooded Westmoreland property to gather...

Cost: $115 to $140

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chesnut Ridge Rd.
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Westmoreland Sanctuary
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBedford Hills Farmers' Market

The Bedford Hills Farmers’ Market, a project of the community group Bedford Hills LIVE, is unveiling its Second Annual Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 10am....

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Telephone: 917.951.3588
Contact Name: Vanessa Pahucki

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family

Looking for something relaxing, creative and fun to do this Winter/Spring for the whole family. Take part in Clay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Class, Saturdays from...

Cost: $25

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information

