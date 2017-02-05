Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Shout Outs - March & April

This, that, and the other things––in the Bedford area

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz


In my travels around town, I eat amazing food, meet fascinating people, and visit businesses and organizations that make our community unique. When I happen upon something new, I love to share these discoveries with our readers in the ShoutOut of Bedford Magazine.

School Spirits: While in eighth grade, Katonah native Chris Weld tried to make his own still for a class science project, but when his mother realized it was a federal offense, she nixed his plans. Many years later, he and his wife bought a fruit farm in Massachusetts. Faced with an abundance of apples, he remembered his childhood fantasy and decided to start a distillery. Applying his biochemistry background and working with experts, Weld quickly became a natural at developing product formulas. In 2007, he founded Berkshire Mountain Distillers, which has since grown to include a wide range of award-winning spirits. 

Save the Wolves: The Wolf Conservation Center's ambassador, Atka, made many visits to my kids' schools over the year, but we'd never been to the center until we attended a recent Howl. Located on 19 acres in South Salem, the center is home to dozens of Mexican gray wolves and red wolves–some of the rarest mammals in North America. The 90-minute adventure included a presentation, hiking to the habitats, preparing snacks for and visiting with the wolves, and, of course, the opportunity to throw back our heads and howl with our hosts. Great fun for all!

​Home Shopping: I stopped in to Brittany Bromley Interiors on the Bedford Village Green to check out the new digs in the historic Jackson House and was delighted by the transformation. "I adore the idea of having a space to use as a test kitchen for great interior-design schemes and as a way to show people the different things we are capable of creating," explains Bromley, a symmetry-loving traditionalist with a modern sensibility. Decorated like a gracious home, everything in the shop is for sale––from the antique Gorham silver and glass match striker to the 18th century tortoise-shell box.

All-in-One: No sorting or number searching. Just toss it! The brand-new Bedford Recycling Center opened late last year and is dedicated to single-stream recycling. Residents can place all of their conventional recyclables––plastic, paper, cardboard, glass, and small metal––in one container. Bulk metal, ewaste, and textiles will continue to be collected separately. bedford2020.org/recyclopedia

Deep Cleaning: Tucked away in a private room at the Saw Mill Club is Ileana Fanita's sanctuary. I arrived on a wintry day and was immediately wrapped up in a cozy blankets while soothing music played in the background. Fanita, a native of Romania, has been perfecting her European-style facial treatment for decades, and she did not disappoint. My facial included steaming, deep cleaning, a moisturizing facial massage, and a consultation about my skin, all while being warmed by hot stones and heated mittens. If you’ve been trying to track down this award-winning esthetician, all you have to do is call 929-500-9980.

Change it Up: I got a sneak peek at The Bullish Farmer, a documentary that follows Pound Ridge native "JohnBoy" Ubaldo, a former Wall Street banker turned farmer, as he learns about the challenges and life-changing consequences of sustainable farming. The film will make its premier at Cinequest on March 4 followed by a screening at the Queens Film Festival on March 18. It was produced by Katonah's Ken Marsolais and Bedford's Nancy Vick (pictured below.) “This is the story of a brilliant man’s journey,” says Vick. “Making this film changed my life.” Be forewarned: watching it may change your life, as well. thebullishfarmer.com

 

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

              

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Journeys to Washington, DC

Gloria Steinem is joined by one of the many area residents who marched (see article for photos.)

Curb Appeal

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2017

Time in a Bottle

Green Award Winner 2017 Providing Green Goods or Services: Aspetuck Land Trust

Shine the Light

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2017

Bottoms Up!

Green Award Winner 2017 Employing Green Practices: Heineken

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
3:00 PMThe Westchester Philharmonic Presents: Friends & Family Concert

On Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 3 pm at the Purchase College Performing Arts Center, the Philharmonic warmly invites music-lovers of all ages to hop aboard Principal Conductor Ted Sperling’s...

Cost: $40-$97

Where:
The Purchase College Performing Arts Center
735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, NY  10577
View map »


Sponsor: The Westchester Philharmonic
Telephone: (914) 682-3707
Contact Name: Lenore Eggleston
Website »

More information
3:00 PMThe Westchester Philharmonic Presents: Friends & Family Concert

On Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 3 pm at the Purchase College Performing Arts Center, the Philharmonic warmly invites music-lovers of all ages to hop aboard Principal Conductor Ted Sperling’s...

Cost: $40-$97

Where:
The Purchase College Performing Arts Center
735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, NY  10577
View map »


Sponsor: Westchester Philharmonic
Telephone: (914) 682-3707
Contact Name: Lenore Eggleston
Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Celebration of Love"

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual Valentine’s Day show, Celebration of Love, starting on Thursday February 9th through Sunday the 12th with an Open House Reception on...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMOpening of Antioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMAntioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 1:30 PMPlay With Your Food Lunchtime Theatre

EAT, PLAY, LOVE with Play With Your Food at the Greenwich Arts Council (299 Greenwich Avenue) February 15 & 16.  Come at noon for a buffet lunch catered by The Granola Bar and stay for...

Cost: $45

Where:
Greenwich Arts Council
299 Greenwich Avenue
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: JIB Productions
Telephone: 203.293.8729
Contact Name: Diana Muller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 1:30 PMPlay With Your Food Lunchtime Theatre

EAT, PLAY, LOVE with Play With Your Food at the Greenwich Arts Council (299 Greenwich Avenue) February 15 & 16.  Come at noon for a buffet lunch catered by The Granola Bar and stay for...

Cost: $45

Where:
Greenwich Arts Council
299 Greenwich Avenue
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: JIB Productions
Telephone: 203.293.8729
Contact Name: Diana Muller
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 5:00 PMArt in Nature

Art in Nature explores various drawing and painting techniques using reference from the nature world.  The class will venture out into the spacious and wooded Westmoreland property to gather...

Cost: $115 to $140

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chesnut Ridge Rd.
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Westmoreland Sanctuary
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMWinter Walk with WLT ~ Bedford Village

Join us for a snowy walk this FRIDAY morning @ our Guard Hill Preserve in Bedford Village. This beautiful land is home to "Sam's Trail" named after the visionary conservationist Samuel Pryor, who...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Guard Hill Preserve, Bedford Village
Guard Hill Road
Bedford, NY  10506
View map »


Sponsor: Westchester Land Trust
Telephone: 914.234.6992
Contact Name: Dr. Shaun McCoshum
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMA Blind Tasting Experience

Experience different blends of Sauvignon and Bordeaux and test your knowledge of wine by attending this blind taste test experience! Become better acquainted with your palate and let the wines...

Cost: Free/$10

Where:
Best Wine Purveyors
210 Marble Avenue
Pleasantville, NY  10570
View map »


Telephone: 914-579-2280
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMThe Unexpected Journey of an American Woman

The first in Grace Farms Foundation's Race & American Memory series, The Unexpected Journey of an American Woman will feature memoirist and domestic violence activist, Dede Bartlett, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMAfternoon of Ayurveda - Arthritis and Autoimmunity - Treating the Root Cause

Ayurveda considers the root cause of autoimmunity to be improper digestion and metabolism. Improper digestion causes a buildup of toxins that may not be properly eliminated, creating a vicious...

Cost: FREE LECTURE

Where:
Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic & Naturopathic Clinic
792 Rte 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh Kaushik
Telephone: 914-617-9212
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh Kaushik
Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBedford Hills Farmers' Market

The Bedford Hills Farmers’ Market, a project of the community group Bedford Hills LIVE, is unveiling its Second Annual Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 10am....

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Telephone: 917.951.3588
Contact Name: Vanessa Pahucki

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family

Looking for something relaxing, creative and fun to do this Winter/Spring for the whole family. Take part in Clay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Class, Saturdays from...

Cost: $25

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:00 PMHemingway's Paris

The Pound Ridge Library, 271 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, will be offering an illustrated talk on “Hemingway’s Paris”, led by Elizabeth Kemble on Saturday, February 18 from...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Telephone: 914-764-5085
Contact Name: Alan Ramsay
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags