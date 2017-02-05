Shout Outs - March & April

This, that, and the other things––in the Bedford area

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz

In my travels around town, I eat amazing food, meet fascinating people, and visit businesses and organizations that make our community unique. When I happen upon something new, I love to share these discoveries with our readers in the ShoutOut of Bedford Magazine.

School Spirits: While in eighth grade, Katonah native Chris Weld tried to make his own still for a class science project, but when his mother realized it was a federal offense, she nixed his plans. Many years later, he and his wife bought a fruit farm in Massachusetts. Faced with an abundance of apples, he remembered his childhood fantasy and decided to start a distillery. Applying his biochemistry background and working with experts, Weld quickly became a natural at developing product formulas. In 2007, he founded Berkshire Mountain Distillers , which has since grown to include a wide range of award-winning spirits.

Save the Wolves: The Wolf Conservation Center 's ambassador, Atka, made many visits to my kids' schools over the year, but we'd never been to the center until we attended a recent Howl. Located on 19 acres in South Salem, the center is home to dozens of Mexican gray wolves and red wolves–some of the rarest mammals in North America. The 90-minute adventure included a presentation, hiking to the habitats, preparing snacks for and visiting with the wolves, and, of course, the opportunity to throw back our heads and howl with our hosts. Great fun for all!

​Home Shopping: I stopped in to Brittany Bromley Interiors on the Bedford Village Green to check out the new digs in the historic Jackson House and was delighted by the transformation. "I adore the idea of having a space to use as a test kitchen for great interior-design schemes and as a way to show people the different things we are capable of creating," explains Bromley, a symmetry-loving traditionalist with a modern sensibility. Decorated like a gracious home, everything in the shop is for sale––from the antique Gorham silver and glass match striker to the 18th century tortoise-shell box.

All-in-One: No sorting or number searching. Just toss it! The brand-new Bedford Recycling Center opened late last year and is dedicated to single-stream recycling. Residents can place all of their conventional recyclables––plastic, paper, cardboard, glass, and small metal––in one container. Bulk metal, ewaste, and textiles will continue to be collected separately. bedford2020.org/recyclopedia

Deep Cleaning: Tucked away in a private room at the Saw Mill Club is Ileana Fanita's sanctuary. I arrived on a wintry day and was immediately wrapped up in a cozy blankets while soothing music played in the background. Fanita, a native of Romania, has been perfecting her European-style facial treatment for decades, and she did not disappoint. My facial included steaming, deep cleaning, a moisturizing facial massage, and a consultation about my skin, all while being warmed by hot stones and heated mittens. If you’ve been trying to track down this award-winning esthetician, all you have to do is call 929-500-9980.