Where can I take my Kids Fishing in the Bedford area?




Grab a pole, reel, and a lure—or even a worm—and head out to one of the town park ponds or reservoirs nearby to drop your line in for suckers, trout, largemouth bass, perch, or sunfish.

“Look for wide-open spaces with no trees behind you,” advises Todd Cronin, co-owner of the Bedford Sportsman and Cross River Bait and Tackle, which offers instruction to help kids learn proper technique and terminology, including “Row and Throw” lessons from a reservoir rowboat.

Cronin’s favorite fishing holes include the boat ramp on Route 35 in Cross River and the stream running through the Ward Pound Ridge Reservation.

In Pound Ridge, Dave Goldberg, superintendent of the recreation department, offers a fishing lesson in the pond during summer day camp, where many have tried to catch the legendary Big Red, but so far, he has remained elusive.

Anglers also stop by Goldberg’s office to get a permit to park on Trinity Pass and hike in to the Trinity Reservoir to fish.

Many of the area’s town parks hold free family fishing events where permits are not required. Any other times, however, you will need permits. While kids under 16 years of age can fish without one, everyone over 16 needs a New York State fishing license ($25 annual), even if you are not doing the casting. And if you are fishing in one of the reservoirs, you also need a Department of Environmental Protection access permit (free). All are available online.

 

This article appears in the July/August 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

June 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMSkillful or Showy: Placing Ornament in the Garden

As part of The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days Program Digging Deeper series, “Skillful or Showy – Placing Ornament in the Garden.” Join gardener and antiques dealer, Barbara...

Cost: $30 Garden Conservancy members; $35 nonmembers

Where:
Garden of Barbara Israel
296 Mount Holly Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days Program staff
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMAlan Sklar Reads Short Stories from Neil Gaiman at Keeler Library -June 17th

Alan Sklar, a well known voice actor, will be reading short stories by Neil Gaiman. Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over twenty-five years, voicing radio/TV commercials and VNRs,...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMVoice Actor Alan Sklar Reads Stories by Neil Gaiman at Keeler Library- June 17th

Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over 25 years, voicing radio/TV commercials and VNRs, narrating everything from audio books and documentaries to thousands of corporate and medical...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mountain Jam

The 2018 Mountain Jam Festival will feature the best in indie, alt-country, alt-rock, folk, funk, and local talent to Hunter Mountain, June 15-17. The fest will also feature yoga, local...

Cost: $110-$255

Where:
Hunter Mountain
64 Klein Avenue
Hunter, NY  12442
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Dog in the Dressing Room

For it’s final 2017-18 Main Stage production, The Schoolhouse Theatre presents a new play from the multi-award winning playwright Deborah Savadge. The Dog in the Dressing...

Cost: $38

Where:
Schoolhouse Theatre
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PMSō Percussion

A quartet of Brooklyn percussionists with a passion for new music, artistic collaborations, community service and engagement, and artistic education, Sō Percussion makes their Caramoor debut this...

Cost: $12.50-$46

Where:
Venetian Theater
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWhat is Ayurvedic Medicine? and How Does it Compare with Allopathic (Western) Medicine?

Ayurveda is thought to be the world’s oldest healing system and is referred to as “mother of all sciences.” It encompasses life in its totality and epitomizes a true body-mind...

Cost: Free

Where:
Somers Library
82 Primrose St
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 914-875-9088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMSchool's Out for the Summer Outdoor Family Movie Night

Celebrate the start of summer vacation at the Homestead’s Family Outdoor Movie Night featuring The Princess Bride. Enjoy dinner from popular food trucks.  Kids activities...

Cost: $10 per car

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Route 22
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...

