Where can I take my Kids Fishing in the Bedford area?

Grab a pole, reel, and a lure—or even a worm—and head out to one of the town park ponds or reservoirs nearby to drop your line in for suckers, trout, largemouth bass, perch, or sunfish.

“Look for wide-open spaces with no trees behind you,” advises Todd Cronin, co-owner of the Bedford Sportsman and Cross River Bait and Tackle , which offers instruction to help kids learn proper technique and terminology, including “Row and Throw” lessons from a reservoir rowboat.

Cronin’s favorite fishing holes include the boat ramp on Route 35 in Cross River and the stream running through the Ward Pound Ridge Reservation .

In Pound Ridge, Dave Goldberg, superintendent of the r ecreation department , offers a fishing lesson in the pond during summer day camp, where many have tried to catch the legendary Big Red, but so far, he has remained elusive.

Anglers also stop by Goldberg’s office to get a permit to park on Trinity Pass and hike in to the Trinity Reservoir to fish.