Uplifters: Sonia Bain

Local commercial real estate attorney helps women in the field get mentors and funds

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz

PHOTOGRAPHED AT THE KATONAH MUSEUM OF ART BY RANA FAURE

Nearly six years ago, Sonia Bain joined WX , a New York-based association that serves to promote and empower women in commercial real estate, in an effort to expand her network in an industry where there are relatively few women. In doing so, the commercial real estate attorney found herself drawn to WX’s mission and its mentoring program, which she now runs.

In addition to providing several million dollars in scholarships over the years, the program supports young women in the industry as they launch their careers through substantive learning programs that allow for networking opportunities as well as one-on-one mentor relationships.

“The more women leaders we have in our industry, the fewer challenges and road blocks women will face on their paths to success,” the Pound Ridge mother of two explains. “We now have mentees who are on their way to becoming the future leaders in their fields; it’s very rewarding.”