Uplifters: Patricia Mulligan

Local lawyer helps local women grow their businesses and fight sexual harassment

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz

PHOTOGRAPHED AT THE KATONAH MUSEUM OF ART BY RANA FAURE

As an adolescent, Patricia Mulligan set her sights on helping the disenfranchised. After heading the Office for Equal Employment Opportunity for the New York City Department of Corrections and serving on a New York City mayoral task force on sexual harassment, Mulligan went into private practice as a labor and employment lawyer. The Pound Ridge mother of two now advises working women on sexual harassment and gender discrimination issues and also leads workshops focusing on the empowerment of women in business, citing the law, the election of women to higher office, and something she calls the “X Factor” as tools available to women to gain parity in business and in life.

“The X Factor is that undefinable something that we all possess that motivates us to act despite our fear and to speak even when we know our voices may tremble,” Mulligan explains. “In these workshops, we talk about how in order to lift someone else up you must first find that strength within yourself.”