Uplifters: Blakeley Lowry

Local woman helps provide support and education for post-partum depression

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz

PHOTOGRAPHED AT THE KATONAH MUSEUM OF ART BY RANA FAURE

Working to remove the stigma of maternal mental health issues and thereby deliver tangible treatment results to women who suffer from post-partum depression in Uganda has been the driving force behind Blakeley Lowry’s work as a consultant for the Peter C. Alderman Program for Global Mental Health at HealthRight International .

With a success rate around 80 percent, the program trains community health workers to screen new mothers for depression, provide education on the signs and symptoms, normalize what they are feeling, and connect them to support. The impact of the program has been so significant that Lowry and her HealthRight colleagues are now looking to bring components back here to the New York City Department of Health’s Maternal Depression Collaborative.

“After giving birth to my second child, I suffered from post-partum depression, myself. It wasn’t until it lifted, and I became involved in the work in Uganda, that I took the screening myself and recognized the symptoms for what they were,” says the Bedford mother of two. “Our work is about giving women the education that they’re not alone; there’s always hope.”