Uplifters: Anna DiPace-Zullo

Local teacher helps local woman use Pilates to feel better inside and out

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz

PHOTOGRAPHED AT THE KATONAH MUSEUM OF ART BY RANA FAURE

Anna DiPace-Zullo began her Pilates journey 27 years ago while studying dance and decided to become a teacher in 2001 as a way to help women gain strength, flexibility, and a sense of personal power to heal. Part of her practice at Pound Ridge Pilates includes helping women recuperate from mastectomies, c-sections, difficult births, hysterectomies, pelvic floor issues, even sexual dysfunction. “I am not a doctor, but I can guide women toward a sense of wholeness,” says the second-generation master teacher and level-two Reiki practitioner.

“It is my life’s work to help people feel the best they can. Sometimes a session is the best part of a student’s day. Exercise isn’t just about how you look on the outside, it feeds you internally. It lights your brain and spirit. As a result, a woman can recoup, regroup, feel revitalized. If a student is feeling nauseous, fatigued from chemo or treatment, I might perform Reiki on her to help her feel relaxed and bring more balance energetically. We women do so much for everyone, we don’t always take self-care into consideration.”