Uplifters: Anne Twomey Lloyd

Tony Award-nominated local actress helps local prisoners

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz

Photographed at The Katonah Museum of Art by Rana Faure

A Tony Award–nominated actress, Anne Twomey Lloyd has played a variety of roles—and not just on stage and screen. She raised two daughters with her husband, John Lloyd, earned a master’s degree in social work, and teaches theater via Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

The Katonah resident learned about RTA through her husband, who teaches an RTA program at Green Haven Correctional Facility. At Bedford Hills, Anne leads workshops and directs performances that inmates present to their peers and family members.

“Prison is a tough world, and RTA gives them a place they can trust each other. They develop new skills—writing, singing, dancing, visual arts, speaking—and are thrilled to discover their own talents.” She explains, “We work with many women who have been traumatized and neglected; RTA helps to build their self-worth so they do not return to abusive relationships. They can put their thoughts together, reflect, stand, and speak their truth. It changes them—and it changed me in ways I never expected.”