The Art of It: Emotional Expression

By Abbe Wichman

Artist Marilyn Glass enjoys creating collages for a number of reasons. “I love the freedom of taking disparate materials and putting them together to tell a story.” In “Senior Prom,” Glass says on first glance viewers see the prettiness, and when they look more closely they see the menace. “The impetus for the piece was a teenager’s romantic dream that turned into an unexpected nightmare.”

The Bedford resident says living here among the area’s beauty “tremendously” influences her works. Taking long walks, she finds objects as simple as a split acorn or tree bark and bits of “detritus” and combines them in unexpected ways. “My collages are quite emotional and personal.”