Sound Art al Fresco

Award winning music at Caramoor––John Luther Adams’s Inuksuit––July 1

Caramoor throws open its gates and invites you to discover Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Luther Adams’s Inuksuit , an epic outdoor piece performed by more than 60 percussionists and other instrumentalists on Sunday, July 1. The performance will be directed by Doug Perkins.

Inuksuit calls for the audience to wander outside among musicians playing an incredible array of instruments including conch shells, sirens, gongs, bells, drums, cymbals, and glockenspiels, dispersed throughout the landscape.

Take the opportunity to hear more about Sonic Innovations in a panel discussion with the artists moderated by curator Stephan Moore at 1 pm. Bring the kids for an interactive percussion activity at 2 pm, or learn more about Inuksuit in a pre-concert talk at 3 pm. The concert begins at 4 pm, and visitors are invited to explore the lush grounds and discover beautiful music in the relaxed setting. It’s a day-long listening adventure for all ages, and tickets are free with reservations.

