Raise a Glass––What to Drink This Summer

The perfect wine for summer fare

By Abbe Wichman

When it comes to warm weather wine trends, the summer months are all about rosés and whites. “As people have become more seasonal in their eating, their drinking preferences have followed suit,” says Brian Maurice, owner of Katonah’s Cask . He notes that those who drink Chardonnay in the winter move to Sauvignon blancs or an Albariño in the summer. And rosés from California or Corsica “rival the ones that customers have tried from Provence,” Maurice says.

Arthur Wunderlich, co-owner of Bedford Wine Merchants , says the rosé explosion began around four years ago and is still going strong. “Millennials fueled the growth; the quality of rosé has gotten much better, and there are so many regions to choose from.”

What he and Maurice like about the category, and educate their customers about, is that rosés stand up to many summer foods. “With so much barbecuing and the spices we use when grilling, rosés are definitely the way to go,” says Wunderlich. Maurice points out that the mineralogy of rosés and certain whites also pair well with summer’s seafood dishes.