Operas and Ovens

An artisan shares her love for baking bread

By Nancy McLoughlin


Mayhew’s microbakery’s name, LMNOP, was inspired by reciting the alphabet with her children during homework time.

Photos by Rana Faure

Finding employment in the costume shops of places like the Saint Louis Opera, Anne Mayhew followed a career path that zig-zagged around the country. Where possible, she landed side jobs for extra money, sometimes in commercial food shops and restaurant kitchens. “I was a cheesemonger in Minneapolis at one point,” she recalls, of a time that almost led her to a career in fashion design. But then there was a broken engagement. She fled to Manhattan and landed a job at the Metropolitan Opera.

Mayhew had studied costuming and architecture in college. She’d majored in sculpture and after earning a master’s of fine arts in fiber, a Fulbright scholarship took her Paris to study. Back then, the last thing on her mind was baking bread. She’d fallen completely in love with the millinery arts. “I wasn’t doing much with food back then,” she says. “Just eating well.”

Fast forward ten years to a kitchen in Katonah. On the days she is not working in the costume shop for the Metropolitan Opera, Mayhew, a multi-tasking mother of three, runs a home-based micro bakery known as LMNOP. Baking a weekly assortment of bread inspires Mayhew after days spent creating sword belts, armor, and “funky leatherwork from scratch” for the opera. 

“I’m referred to as a craftsperson in the business. I don’t make props,” Mayhew says. She builds the visions of the designers. Recently she helped replicate an elaborate necklace for M. Butterfly. 

“In the kitchen I have total control of my product,” Mayhew says. “I can decide what’s inside the loaf, and no one is supervising me. I create the flavor.” Her bread business has grown like wildfire—and all by word of mouth. She now has 150 customers who order 70 loaves a week.

On Sundays, the family detritus of toys and school backpacks are swept aside to make way for bulk mixing and baking which occurs nightly until Tuesday delivery. Mayhew distributes her customers’ orders via Kelloggs & Lawrence and John Boy’s Outpost. 

“The idea for LMNOP started when our child, Max, was just a bun in the oven,” Mayhew says. “In the old days, an outdoor baking oven was the center of the town. Families brought their loaves to be baked, and to keep track, each person scored a personal mark on the top of the loaf before the baker put it in the oven.” 

Historically, the town bread oven was also a place for chat and news gathering among neighbors. Mayhew’s vision for the future is a hybrid of the old ways and some new ones. “I want to expand LMNOP to become a bakery and a learning facility where great teachers and professionals can share their knowledge of bread and baking through workshops.”

She hosted a series of sourdough classes in her kitchen, and the response to her initial email inquiry was overwhelming. It led to more sold-out sessions which now run every other week. Mayhew, a “bread whisperer,” says that baking is science. Her weekly menu offerings vary from specialties like a hibernation loaf that contains seeds, nuts, and dried fruit to a red chocolate-beet loaf for Valentine’s Day. Polenta-parmesan bread and fig-walnut bread are also popular. 

 “Sourdough is an American term for a naturally leavened bread,” Mayhew says. “We cut out all the junk. We keep it simple. Our bread is good for the gut, and people have an easier time digesting it as a result. Even people with gluten issues can often eat it with no trouble.” 

“Making a loaf of bread doesn’t pay as much as selling one crazy dress I’ve designed, but it fills a different need,” Mayhew says. She relies on photographer husband Jesse to manage the business. “I’m trying to train him to make bread, but he doesn’t have his dough hands quite yet.”

Most days, their kitchen has some warm bread and fresh butter on hand to share, and it doesn’t take long for it to disappear. Lucky are the neighbors who benefit from an incredible smell of baking in the air and some frequent gifts of sourdough bread, left hanging on their doorknobs.

 

This article appears in the July/August 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

June 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMSkillful or Showy: Placing Ornament in the Garden

As part of The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days Program Digging Deeper series, “Skillful or Showy – Placing Ornament in the Garden.” Join gardener and antiques dealer, Barbara...

Cost: $30 Garden Conservancy members; $35 nonmembers

Where:
Garden of Barbara Israel
296 Mount Holly Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days Program staff
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMAlan Sklar Reads Short Stories from Neil Gaiman at Keeler Library -June 17th

Alan Sklar, a well known voice actor, will be reading short stories by Neil Gaiman. Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over twenty-five years, voicing radio/TV commercials and VNRs,...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMVoice Actor Alan Sklar Reads Stories by Neil Gaiman at Keeler Library- June 17th

Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over 25 years, voicing radio/TV commercials and VNRs, narrating everything from audio books and documentaries to thousands of corporate and medical...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mountain Jam

The 2018 Mountain Jam Festival will feature the best in indie, alt-country, alt-rock, folk, funk, and local talent to Hunter Mountain, June 15-17. The fest will also feature yoga, local...

Cost: $110-$255

Where:
Hunter Mountain
64 Klein Avenue
Hunter, NY  12442
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Dog in the Dressing Room

For it’s final 2017-18 Main Stage production, The Schoolhouse Theatre presents a new play from the multi-award winning playwright Deborah Savadge. The Dog in the Dressing...

Cost: $38

Where:
Schoolhouse Theatre
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
