Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Forest Therapy––Stopping Nature Deficit Disorder

New evidence suggests an indoor lifestyle is bad for your health

By Andrea Raisfeld


Raisfeld and her companions walk along the Bedford Riding Lanes path near Sunnyfield Farm.

Photos by Jennifer Mullowney

Growing up in the Long Island suburb of West Hempstead, I had two favorite things. One was sneaking through peoples’ backyards from one end of our block to the other. It thrilled me. The stealth, the physicality of climbing over fences or under hedgerows, the absolute terror of being caught. My other favorite thing was to visit a patch of scrubby woods behind the Carvel. It was small but dense with trees; a stream ran through it, and I could pretend there were no houses visible around the edges. There was the requisite suburban junk strewn about—a broken lawn chair, some dented STP cans, a bicycle tire—but to me it was wild and magical. To this day, when driving around suburban Westchester, if I see a little piece of woodland between two houses, I still go right back in my mind to that little cathedral of green behind the ice cream store.

Living in Bedford where green space is so plentiful, I still find myself drawn to the woods and still find magic there. The renowned biologist E.O. Wilson coined the term biophilia, the innate tendency of humans to seek connections with nature and other forms of life, and I suspect that trait runs deep in me. I didn’t realize when we first moved here in November 1996 that there were 150 pristine wooded acres behind our house, just a shortcut across our neighbor’s drive. Our own three acres gave us so much to explore that autumn, and winter that year had such epic snowfall, that we spent much of our outdoors time trudging up and sledding down the hill at the Bedford Golf and Tennis Club. But once I discovered the Bedford Riding Lanes practically in my backyard, barely a day has passed that I don’t dip into the woods, in any season, in any weather. Knee-deep in snow, ankle-deep in mud, wading through leaves, or feeding off the energy of new growth, I find the ever-changing woods never less than staggeringly beautiful. 

Around 1920, an increase in paved roads and car traffic in Bedford inspired a group of local fox hunters to create a trail system called the PRL—Private Riding Lanes—that allowed equestrians to ride safely to and from foxhunts. The organization grew, acquiring the rights to access more and more land, eventually being re-christened the Bedford Riding Lanes, which now maintains about 100 miles of trail and helps to protect Bedford’s rural quality. Maybe you’ve noticed their discreet yellow and black signs. Those signs mark the riding lanes, which wind along dirt roads and across private and public property. Currently, of about 500 supporting members, half are non-riders, like me, who use the trails for walking, running, or hiking. The woods are my spiritual refuge, my emotional tonic, my stress reliever, my gym.

Like most of us, I spend too much of my waking hours staring at screens big and small, which is what makes getting into the woods even more critical to well-being than ever before. The Japanese government started using the term shinrin-yoku in 1982, based on ancient Shinto and Buddhist practices, believing that “forest-therapy” has a profound effect on health. Increasing alienation from nature has serious ramifications for all of us, children and adults: measurably higher levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, higher blood pressure and blood sugar, more physical pain, and worse depression. A new concept, Nature Deficit Disorder, appears to be an apt description for the results of an indoor life where most sensory input comes from electronic devices.

One scientist, Dr. Marc Berman, believes that a walk in the woods gives voluntary attention (the kind that gets attracted to email notifications and pop-up ads) a break, since the mind has a chance

to wander aimlessly and be engaged, involuntarily but gently, by natural surroundings. Going outdoors into the natural world—something as simple as looking at the trees, the sky, listening to birdsong, feeling a breeze against your face, smelling damp soil—improves immunity, lowers hostility, increases vitality, concentration, and creativity. 

If you’re thinking I gotta get me some of that, join the BRLA. Look for those little yellow and black signs and get thee into the woods. John Muir, the renowned American naturalist and environmental philosopher said, “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” I promise you, and you’ll find it out for yourself, he was so right.

 

This article appears in the July/August 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Uplifters: Sonia Bain

Local commercial real estate attorney helps women in the field get mentors and funds

Uplifters: Anna DiPace-Zullo

Local teacher helps local woman use Pilates to feel better inside and out

Sound Art al Fresco

Award winning music at Caramoor––John Luther Adams’s Inuksuit––July 1

Uplifters: Blakeley Lowry

Local woman helps provide support and education for post-partum depression

Uplifters: Patricia Mulligan

Local lawyer helps local women grow their businesses and fight sexual harassment

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

June 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMSkillful or Showy: Placing Ornament in the Garden

As part of The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days Program Digging Deeper series, “Skillful or Showy – Placing Ornament in the Garden.” Join gardener and antiques dealer, Barbara...

Cost: $30 Garden Conservancy members; $35 nonmembers

Where:
Garden of Barbara Israel
296 Mount Holly Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days Program staff
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMAlan Sklar Reads Short Stories from Neil Gaiman at Keeler Library -June 17th

Alan Sklar, a well known voice actor, will be reading short stories by Neil Gaiman. Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over twenty-five years, voicing radio/TV commercials and VNRs,...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMVoice Actor Alan Sklar Reads Stories by Neil Gaiman at Keeler Library- June 17th

Alan Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for over 25 years, voicing radio/TV commercials and VNRs, narrating everything from audio books and documentaries to thousands of corporate and medical...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mountain Jam

The 2018 Mountain Jam Festival will feature the best in indie, alt-country, alt-rock, folk, funk, and local talent to Hunter Mountain, June 15-17. The fest will also feature yoga, local...

Cost: $110-$255

Where:
Hunter Mountain
64 Klein Avenue
Hunter, NY  12442
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Dog in the Dressing Room

For it’s final 2017-18 Main Stage production, The Schoolhouse Theatre presents a new play from the multi-award winning playwright Deborah Savadge. The Dog in the Dressing...

Cost: $38

Where:
Schoolhouse Theatre
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Dog in the Dressing Room

For it’s final 2017-18 Main Stage production, The Schoolhouse Theatre presents a new play from the multi-award winning playwright Deborah Savadge. The Dog in the Dressing...

Cost: $38

Where:
Schoolhouse Theatre
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMSō Percussion

A quartet of Brooklyn percussionists with a passion for new music, artistic collaborations, community service and engagement, and artistic education, Sō Percussion makes their Caramoor debut this...

Cost: $12.50-$46

Where:
Venetian Theater
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Dog in the Dressing Room

For it’s final 2017-18 Main Stage production, The Schoolhouse Theatre presents a new play from the multi-award winning playwright Deborah Savadge. The Dog in the Dressing...

Cost: $38

Where:
Schoolhouse Theatre
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWhat is Ayurvedic Medicine? and How Does it Compare with Allopathic (Western) Medicine?

Ayurveda is thought to be the world’s oldest healing system and is referred to as “mother of all sciences.” It encompasses life in its totality and epitomizes a true body-mind...

Cost: Free

Where:
Somers Library
82 Primrose St
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 914-875-9088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMSchool's Out for the Summer Outdoor Family Movie Night

Celebrate the start of summer vacation at the Homestead’s Family Outdoor Movie Night featuring The Princess Bride. Enjoy dinner from popular food trucks.  Kids activities...

Cost: $10 per car

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Route 22
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Dog in the Dressing Room

For it’s final 2017-18 Main Stage production, The Schoolhouse Theatre presents a new play from the multi-award winning playwright Deborah Savadge. The Dog in the Dressing...

Cost: $38

Where:
Schoolhouse Theatre
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags