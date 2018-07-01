Bedford Shoutouts July/August 2018

This, that, and the other things

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz

Dad2Dad

The New York Television Festival has slated 59 independent pilots for its 2018 competition in July, and one, in particular, “2some,” is attracting a lot of attention locally. “It’s a show about being a stay-at-home dad, with a bittersweet view of how rewarding and agonizing it can be. How surreal. And how men deal with managing their pride, expectations, and lost dreams while taking care of the kids,” says Pound Ridge writer/director Kris Isacsson.

Go to 2sometv.com to see veteran actors Ed Herbstman and Joey Slotnick as they struggle in very familiar places (the episodes were shot entirely in Pound Ridge).

Get Fit

Kayser and Harmony Prom Dixon recently opened The Athletic Movement in Scotts Corners. The Athletic Movement is a youth-specialized fitness and lacrosse goalie training gym that also provides adult group fitness training. Adolescents learn and develop through movement exploration, experimentation, and play while older athletes come in for intensive training, ranging from private goalie sessions and team opportunities to personal training. Adult classes combine weightlifting, resistance training, high intensity circuits and intervals, restorative joint mobility, and flexibility work.

theathleticmovement.com

Sweet Smell of Success

When His Royal Naughtiness, London (my rescue pup), got skunked last month, I tried shampooing and slathering him in tomato juice from snout to tail, and yet, there was no improvement. So, I reached out Facebook’s Katonah Parents page for advice. “Woof ‘n Wash has a treatment,” advised a member. So, I called Jason, the proprietor, who came to my house and de-skunked my pooch in his mobile Woof on Wheels. London’s scent is now tolerable, and Jason is at my “bark and call.” woofandwash.net

Life Lessons

Author Gene Krackehl recently penned his third self-help book, Learning to Fly. “It was written to be left to my grandchildren and anyone else who wants to feel uplifted, enlightened, inspired, and empowered,” says the Katonah energy healer. “The practical information within is meant to elevate the spirit and celebrate life and love, bringing meaning to our brief human existence in a very down-to-earth way.” Highlights include topics such as soul mates and life purpose, as well as meditations and exercises.

amazinghealer.com

Aerial Flow