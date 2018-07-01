Edit ModuleShow Tags
Bedford Shoutouts July/August 2018

This, that, and the other things

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz


Dad2Dad

The New York Television Festival has slated 59 independent pilots for its 2018 competition in July, and one, in particular, “2some,” is attracting a lot of attention locally. “It’s a show about being a stay-at-home dad, with a bittersweet view of how rewarding and agonizing it can be. How surreal. And how men deal with managing their pride, expectations, and lost dreams while taking care of the kids,” says Pound Ridge writer/director Kris Isacsson.
Go to 2sometv.com to see veteran actors Ed Herbstman and Joey Slotnick as they struggle in very familiar places (the episodes were shot entirely in Pound Ridge). 

Get Fit

Kayser and Harmony Prom Dixon recently opened The Athletic Movement in Scotts Corners. The Athletic Movement is a youth-specialized fitness and lacrosse goalie training gym that also provides adult group fitness training. Adolescents learn and develop through movement exploration, experimentation, and play while older athletes come in for intensive training, ranging from private goalie sessions and team opportunities to personal training. Adult classes combine weightlifting, resistance training, high intensity circuits and intervals, restorative joint mobility, and flexibility work.
theathleticmovement.com

Sweet Smell of Success

When His Royal Naughtiness, London (my rescue pup), got skunked last month, I tried shampooing and slathering him in tomato juice from snout to tail, and yet, there was no improvement. So, I reached out Facebook’s Katonah Parents page for advice. “Woof ‘n Wash has a treatment,” advised a member. So, I called Jason, the proprietor, who came to my house and de-skunked my pooch in his mobile Woof on Wheels. London’s scent is now tolerable, and Jason is at my “bark and call.” woofandwash.net

Life Lessons

Author Gene Krackehl recently penned his third self-help book, Learning to Fly. “It was written to be left to my grandchildren and anyone else who wants to feel uplifted, enlightened, inspired, and empowered,” says the Katonah energy healer. “The practical information within is meant to elevate the spirit and celebrate life and love, bringing meaning to our brief human existence in a very down-to-earth way.” Highlights include topics such as soul mates and life purpose, as well as meditations and exercises.
amazinghealer.com

Aerial Flow

Gypsy Tribe Westchester opened in Pound Ridge to provide instruction in not only yoga and Pilates but also the aerial arts. During aerial yoga, silk hammocks are used to facilitate high intensity interval training. The results can include increased flexibility and released tension. In addition to exercise classes, GTW also hosts teacher training and healing fairs where tarot card readings as well as Reiki and Ayurvedic vibrational healing take place.
facebook.com/gypsytribewestchester

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFREE Dental Screenings at Newark ShopRite

The ShopRite located at 206 Springfield Avenue in Newark, N.J.  is hosting a FREE event for children and parents Sunday, July 8 from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. Open to the public, the event will...

Cost: Free

Where:
The ShopRite located at 206 Springfield Avenue in
206 Springfield Avenue
Newark, NJ
View map »


Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 E Post Road
White Plains, NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMFood Truck Fridays and More!

Sponsored by the Pound Ridge Partnership, the second installment of the series of four events is taking place in the Scotts Corners section of Pound Ridge, Food Truck Fridays & More! On...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Scotts Corners
56 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Partnership
Telephone: 203-356-5405
Contact Name: Patti D'Agostino
Website »

More information

3:00 PM - 5:00 PMButterflies and Pollinator at Keeler Library- July 14th

Explore the incredible life cycle of the Monarch butterfly and learn about the challenges & threats faced by this beautiful insect, as well as what we can do to make a difference. We will also...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMAyurveda Overview and Q&A

Have you missed any of the “An Afternoon of Ayurveda” lectures or any of the library lectures? Or, perhaps you thought of questions after you left? Come to this special overview...

Cost: Free

Where:
Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic
792 Route 35
Yellow Monkey Village
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 191-487-59088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBernstein's Broadway Night

Join Broadway stars Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), and Ben Davis (Violet) in celebrating Leonard...

Cost: $36-$91 (adult) $15-$85 (child)

Where:
Venetian Theater
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information

