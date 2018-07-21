Edit ModuleShow Tags
Bedford Out & About - July/August




6.21 Reserve your spot for a changing-of-the-season summer solstice drumming celebration in SunRaven’s tipi, facilitated by Matthew Broad. Come welcome the energies of the four directions with a special focus on honoring the summer with storytelling and an open drum circle around the fire. June 21 at 7:30 pm. slowmedicine.org slowmedicine.org/event/summer-solstice-drumming-celebration/

6.28 “The Dog in the Dressing Room,” a romantic comedy by award-winning playwright Deborah Savadge and starring Estelle Bajou, Gregory Perri, and Jack Utrata, will be premiering at the Schoolhouse Theater in North Salem. Come watch as jealousies, games, and secrets are uncorked along with the champagne. Appropriate for age 13+. Tickets $38 (or $35 for seniors). Thursday through Sunday. Wine and cheese reception one hour before each performance. 
schoolhousetheater.org

6.30 -  On Your Mark Register now for the annual Pound Ridge 5K. The race starts at 9 am at the Pound Ridge Elementary School where runners take off over hill and dell en route to the Pound Ridge Town Park. Cash prizes and gift cards will be awarded. Kids races will take place at the park.
townofpoundridge.com

7.4 John Jay Homestead and Bedford-Armonk Rotary are hosting a celebratory, family-friendly Independence Day Fair honoring America’s founding. Come enjoy Declaration of Independence readings, petting zoo, stilt walker, log cutting, equestrian demonstrations, pony rides, crafts, face painting, historic house tours, hayrides, live music, discovery centers, fishing, pet adoption, student art show, grilled food, and more.
bedfordarmonkrotary.org

7.6 The Angry O’Haras’s progressive bluegrass music will drive deep into your soul as they get the most out of their acoustic instrumentation. Their songs are reinventions of traditional folk songs, favorites you may have grown up with, or something new with an added twist. Catch them at Hayfields on July 6. hayfieldsmarket.com hayfieldsmarket.com/events/winter-live-music-nights/

7.11 Hamilton Tour - Alexander Hamilton, John Jay’s fellow New Yorker and close ally in the Federalist cause, famously died following a duel with Aaron Burr. On July 11, take a docent-led tour of John Jay’s Bedford House highlighting his connection to this deadly cultural practice and his relationship with Hamilton.
johnjayhomestead.org johnjayhomestead.org/event-registration/?ee=491

7.21 Feed Your Soul // Live music! Art exhibitions! Refreshments! Come to Katonah for the third-Saturday, monthly art stroll, from 5 to 8 pm on July 21. Stop by Offerings Gallery for your own copy of the strolling map, and join your neighbors for an inspiring evening of community spirit. katonahchamber.org katonahchamber.org/events/stroll-katonah-art-galleries/2018-07-21/

7.29 History Tour // The Pound Ridge Historical Society is hosting three one-hour bus tours of Colonial Pound Ridge on Sunday, July 29, including a visit inside one of the town’s oldest homes. Wine and light snacks served after each tour. Reservations required. 914-764-4333
 

This article appears in the July/August 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

July 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFREE Dental Screenings at Newark ShopRite

The ShopRite located at 206 Springfield Avenue in Newark, N.J.  is hosting a FREE event for children and parents Sunday, July 8 from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. Open to the public, the event will...

Cost: Free

Where:
The ShopRite located at 206 Springfield Avenue in
206 Springfield Avenue
Newark, NJ
View map »


Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 E Post Road
White Plains, NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMFood Truck Fridays and More!

Sponsored by the Pound Ridge Partnership, the second installment of the series of four events is taking place in the Scotts Corners section of Pound Ridge, Food Truck Fridays & More! On...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Scotts Corners
56 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Partnership
Telephone: 203-356-5405
Contact Name: Patti D'Agostino
Website »

More information

3:00 PM - 5:00 PMButterflies and Pollinator at Keeler Library- July 14th

Explore the incredible life cycle of the Monarch butterfly and learn about the challenges & threats faced by this beautiful insect, as well as what we can do to make a difference. We will also...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMAyurveda Overview and Q&A

Have you missed any of the “An Afternoon of Ayurveda” lectures or any of the library lectures? Or, perhaps you thought of questions after you left? Come to this special overview...

Cost: Free

Where:
Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic
792 Route 35
Yellow Monkey Village
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 191-487-59088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBernstein's Broadway Night

Join Broadway stars Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), and Ben Davis (Violet) in celebrating Leonard...

Cost: $36-$91 (adult) $15-$85 (child)

Where:
Venetian Theater
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information

