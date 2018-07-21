Bedford Out & About - July/August

6.21 Reserve your spot for a changing-of-the-season summer solstice drumming celebration in SunRaven’s tipi, facilitated by Matthew Broad. Come welcome the energies of the four directions with a special focus on honoring the summer with storytelling and an open drum circle around the fire. June 21 at 7:30 pm. slowmedicine.org slowmedicine.org/event/summer-solstice-drumming-celebration/

6.28 “The Dog in the Dressing Room,” a romantic comedy by award-winning playwright Deborah Savadge and starring Estelle Bajou, Gregory Perri, and Jack Utrata, will be premiering at the Schoolhouse Theater in North Salem. Come watch as jealousies, games, and secrets are uncorked along with the champagne. Appropriate for age 13+. Tickets $38 (or $35 for seniors). Thursday through Sunday. Wine and cheese reception one hour before each performance.

schoolhousetheater.org

6.30 - On Your Mark Register now for the annual Pound Ridge 5K . The race starts at 9 am at the Pound Ridge Elementary School where runners take off over hill and dell en route to the Pound Ridge Town Park. Cash prizes and gift cards will be awarded. Kids races will take place at the park.

townofpoundridge.com

7.4 John Jay Homestead and Bedford-Armonk Rotary are hosting a celebratory, family-friendly Independence Day Fair honoring America’s founding. Come enjoy Declaration of Independence readings, petting zoo, stilt walker, log cutting, equestrian demonstrations, pony rides, crafts, face painting, historic house tours, hayrides, live music, discovery centers, fishing, pet adoption, student art show, grilled food, and more.

bedfordarmonkrotary.org

7.6 The Angry O’Haras’s progressive bluegrass music will drive deep into your soul as they get the most out of their acoustic instrumentation. Their songs are reinventions of traditional folk songs, favorites you may have grown up with, or something new with an added twist. Catch them at Hayfields on July 6. hayfieldsmarket.com hayfieldsmarket.com/events/winter-live-music-nights/

7.11 Hamilton Tour - Alexander Hamilton, John Jay’s fellow New Yorker and close ally in the Federalist cause, famously died following a duel with Aaron Burr. On July 11, take a docent-led tour of John Jay’s Bedford House highlighting his connection to this deadly cultural practice and his relationship with Hamilton.

johnjayhomestead.org johnjayhomestead.org/event-registration/?ee=491

7.21 Feed Your Soul // Live music! Art exhibitions! Refreshments! Come to Katonah for the third-Saturday, monthly art stroll, from 5 to 8 pm on July 21. Stop by Offerings Gallery for your own copy of the strolling map, and join your neighbors for an inspiring evening of community spirit. katonahchamber.org katonahchamber.org/events/stroll-katonah-art-galleries/2018-07-21/

7.29 History Tour // The Pound Ridge Historical Society is hosting three one-hour bus tours of Colonial Pound Ridge on Sunday, July 29, including a visit inside one of the town’s oldest homes. Wine and light snacks served after each tour. Reservations required. 914-764-4333

