A King in Kisco

Unique Ethiopian dining experience at Lalibela restaurant in Mt. Kisco

By Gia Miller

In the late 12th and early 13th centuries, the beloved King Lalibela ruled Ethiopia. One of the holiest cities was renamed in his honor, and in 2010 Mimi Tessaye, an Ethiopian, honored the same historic leader by opening Lalibela restaurant in Mt. Kisco.

Tessaye, who honed her skills at Crabtree’s Kittle House, has made a name for her restaurant—the only Ethiopian eatery in Westchester—through her beloved food and friendly nature. Tessaye sources her ingredients carefully, searching the country for authentic flavors. “The food I serve is based on the most common dishes that appear in Ethiopian homes and restaurants,” she explains.

Most popular with adults and children are the avocado salad and sambusa appetizers, lentils, cabbage, lamb tibs, and doro—a spicy chicken leg. At Lalibela, traditional customs are honored: you eat with your hands, and dishes are served family-style.

Lalibela’s popularity is thanks to word of mouth, with customers exclaiming about the unique food and beautiful Ethiopian images that adorn the walls. “I’m very, very grateful for the people in Westchester who are helpful, supportive, and want me to succeed,” says Tessaye.

Lalibela

​37 S. Moger Ave.

Mt. Kisco, NY

914-864-1343

$$ Moderate