Scribbled Note

Emma Heming Willis as Guest Editor

If there’s one thing I’ve learned since my family moved to the Bedford area, it is that there’s nothing like being a part of a community. In all my travels and places where I’ve planted roots, this is the first time since my childhood that I feel like I am finally home.

People have been so helpful, kind, and welcoming. The fact that I have two small children in school has helped greatly with meeting new families and making new friends. That aspect alone has exceeded my expectations in terms of the comradery and special community that come with parenthood.

I was delighted when Jennifer generously asked me to be guest editor for Bedford Magazine’s health and wellness issue. It was fun, and I hope you both enjoy and benefit from the topics we selected to explore.

In this issue, I was able to write about my quest for getting a good night’s sleep, and I had the privilege to sit down with Eva Amurri Martino, who spent her childhood weekends in Pound Ridge, to get her input on juggling kids and work, while trying to make herself a priority, too—self-care, I like to call it. We have also included some great articles on fitness, compassionate care, and a local couple who puts family and fitness first.

As a newcomer to the area, it has been a boon for me to contribute to this issue, as I have really been able to discover so many new resources. One of the great benefits of being involved editorially has been my bi-monthly meetings with Jennifer at cafes and restaurants that I’ve never been to around Bedford, Katonah, and Pound Ridge. Maybe I’ll run into you at one of our new, favorite local spots! Enjoy!

—Emma Heming Willis