Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Scribbled Note

Emma Heming Willis as Guest Editor




If there’s one thing I’ve learned since my family moved to the Bedford area, it is that there’s nothing like being a part of a community. In all my travels and places where I’ve planted roots, this is the first time since my childhood that I feel like I am finally home.

People have been so helpful, kind, and welcoming. The fact that I have two small children in school has helped greatly with meeting new families and making new friends. That aspect alone has exceeded my expectations in terms of the comradery and special community that come with parenthood.

I was delighted when Jennifer generously asked me to be guest editor for Bedford Magazine’s health and wellness issue. It was fun, and I hope you both enjoy and benefit from the topics we selected to explore. 

In this issue, I was able to write about my quest for getting a good night’s sleep, and I had the privilege to sit down with Eva Amurri Martino, who spent her childhood weekends in Pound Ridge, to get her input on juggling kids and work, while trying to make herself a priority, too—self-care, I like to call it. We have also included some great articles on fitness, compassionate care, and a local couple who puts family and fitness first. 

As a newcomer to the area, it has been a boon for me to contribute to this issue, as I have really been able to discover so many new resources. One of the great benefits of being involved editorially has been my bi-monthly meetings with Jennifer at cafes and restaurants that I’ve never been to around Bedford, Katonah, and Pound Ridge. Maybe I’ll run into you at one of our new, favorite local spots! Enjoy!

 

 

—Emma Heming Willis

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

My Search for Sleep

Local resources for catching some more Zs

Balancing Act

One Blogger to Another: Emma Willis and Eva Amurri Martino talk

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

June 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMOpen Days Garden Conservancy

Spend the day visiting five private gardens including the Garden Phyllis Warden in Bedford Hills that features a formal croquet court. Other gardens feature flower-scapes, wildflower meadow...

Cost: $7 per garden

Where:
The Garden Conservancy
49 Long Ridge Road
531 Bedford Center Road
Bedford, Bedford Hills, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMOpen Days Garden Conservancy

Spend the day visiting five private gardens including the Garden Phyllis Warden in Bedford Hills (pictured here) that features a formal croquet court. Other gardens feature flower-scapes,...

Cost: $7

Where:
Bedford, CT


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMA Chamber Feast in Three Courses: Honoring Caramoor's longtime Managing Director Paul Rosenblum

A message from Paul Rosenblum, Managing Director: All chamber music gourmands are invited to join us for a “chamber feast” celebrating twenty-five years of music and friendship,...

Cost: $20, $35, $45, $55, Garden Listening $10 Free tickets for students 18 and under

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 8:00 PMThe Kennedy Center's 26th Annual Charity Golf Classic

Join us for a great day of golf with foursomes having the choice of playing Best Ball or Scramble, a gourmet lunch buffet, 18 holes of spectacular golf at Shorehaven Golf Club, cocktail hour,...

Cost: $325-$350/person

Where:
Shorehaven Golf Club
14 Canfield Ave
Norwalk, CT  06855
View map »


Telephone: 203-365-8522 x229
Contact Name: Jo Ann McMullan
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMDancing at Dusk: A Voyage to Japan

An annual summer tradition, Dancing at Dusk turns the spacious Friends Field into a world music dance party for children and their families. Featuring a beautiful panorama of folk dances, Sachiyo...

Cost: Adult $10, Child $5

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PMDancing at Dusk A Voyage to Japan

An annual summer tradition, Dancing at Dusk turns the spacious Friends Field into a world music dance party for children and their families. Featuring a beautiful panorama of folk dances, Sachiyo...

Cost: Children - $5.00 Adults- $10.00

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd.
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. Come to this orientation to learn...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 Post Road
White Plains , NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914- 997-6700 ex 752
Contact Name: Pat Anderson
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMDancing at Dusk: A Voyage to Japan

An annual summer tradition, Dancing at Dusk turns the spacious Caramoor Friends Field into a world music dance party for children and their families. Featuring a beautiful panorama of folk...

Cost: $10 Adults, $5 Children 12 and under

Where:
Caramoor
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMUn avvertimento ai gelosi by Manuel Garcia: Bel Canto Young Artists

Manuel García, Rossini’s opening night tenor in Il barbiere di Siviglia, was also a prolific composer and singing teacher. In 1830-31 he wrote a series of brilliant one-act...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40 / Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PMRiver of Dreams Summer Concert

Tribute band plays Billy Joel hits, from “The Ballad of Billy the Kid” to “We Didn’t Start the Fire”.

Where:
Bedford Village Memorial Park
Greenwich Rd.
Bedford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMGerard Carelli Jazz Orchestra

Kick-off the 4th of July weekend with an all American concert in the park featuring Gerard Carelli and his music!

Cost: $10.00

Where:
Lasdon Park
2610 Amawalk Rd., Rt. 35
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMFireworks Sail on the Schooner Soundwaters

Pack a picnic dinner and a chilled summer quaff and watch the sun set and the Greenwich fireworks over the Long Island Sound on this special sail on from Boccuzzi Park in Stamford. Limited...

Cost: $75 per person

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMUSIC IN THE PARK: GERARD CARELLI

Kick-off the 4th of July weekend with an all American concert in the park featuring Gerard Carelli and his music!

Cost: $10.00

Where:
Lasdon Park
2610 Amawalk Road, Route 35
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMStaged Reading: Books That Did Not Help Me Pick Up Women

Join the Hudson Stage Company for a staged reading of a new comedy, Books That Did Not Help Me Pick Up Women, written by John McCaffrey and Mark Singer. Graham will try anything...

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Where:
North Castle Public Library
19 Whippoorwill Rd E
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJason Vieaux with Escher String Quartet

Artist-in-Residence Jason Vieaux teams with former Ernst Stiefel Quartet-in-Residence, the Escher Quartet, for an exceptional evening of chamber music. Vieaux performs Ginastera’s only...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40 / Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
A Night on Fire

A Night on Fire brings fire juggling and comedy troupe extraordinaire A Different Spin, provided by Boston Circus Guild, to Sleepy Hollow for a fully choreographed, live display of fire arts...

Cost: Children- $16.00 Adults- $22.00

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
Philipsburg Manor 381 North Broadway Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMPound Ridge Independence Day 5K Road Race, Kids Race & Fireworks

Run over rolling hills and through the streets of Pound Ridge to the Pound Ridge Town Park where there will be music and refreshments. Register online or on race day beginning at 7:30am. There will...

Cost: $20 5K, $5 kids race.

Where:
Pound Ridge Elementary School
7 Pound Ridge Road
Pound Ridge, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 11:00 PMJuly 4th Celebration

Start the day with the 15th annual Pound Ridge 5K.  Race starts at the Pound Ridge Elementary School and ends at the Town Park.  After the race, the fire works will start at dusk....

Cost: $10 for non-residents

Where:
Pound Ridge Town Park
, NY


Website »

More information
9:00 AMPound Ridge 5k and Kids' Races

Enjoy a run through the beautiful summer scenery of Pound Ridge. With both a children's run and adult 5k, the whole family can enjoy this chance for physical activity.

Cost: $25 adults, $10 children

Where:
Pound Ridge Elementary School
7 Pound Ridge Rd.
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMMuscoot Farm Hike

Have you ever wanted to see more of Muscoot Farm? There is so much more than meets the eye! Join us on an intermediate hike out back. Meet at the reception center and don’t forget to dress...

Cost: Free

Where:
Muscoot Farm
Route 100
Somers, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMMuscoot Farm Hike

Ever want to see more of Muscoot Farm? Come on an intermediate hike out back. Meet at the reception center and don’t forget to dress for the weather! 

Cost: Free

Where:
Muscoot Farm
51 Route 100
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: 914-864-7282
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
7:00 PMFireworks Sail on the Schooner Soundwaters

Pack a picnic dinner and a chilled summer quaff and watch the sun set and the Greenwich fireworks over the Long Island Sound on this special sail on from Boccuzzi Park in Stamford. Limited...

Cost: $75 per person

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPops, Patriots & Fireworks

Grab your family and friends, and get in the spirit of ’76 by celebrating the Fourth with us a bit early. Caramoor favorite and Broadway baritone Ryan Silverman serves up classic songs from...

Cost: $30, $40, $50, $60, $70, $80, $85

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMPops, Patriots & Fireworks, Caramoor

Broadway star Ryan Silverman (Phantom, Chicago, Side Show) sings from South Pacific, Kiss Me Kate and Man of La Mancha – for the Pops. The Westchester Symphonic Winds, conducted by Kurt...

Cost: Range from $30-85

Where:
Caramoor
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMPops, Patriots & Fireworks

Grab your family and friends, and get in the spirit of ’76 by celebrating the Fourth with us a bit early. Caramoor favorite and Broadway baritone Ryan Silverman serves up classic songs from...

Cost: $30.00 - $85.00

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd.
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMCaramoor Pops, Patriots & Fireworks

Grab your family and friends, and get in the spirit of ’76 by celebrating the Fourth with Caramoor a bit early. Caramoor favorite and Broadway baritone Ryan Silverman serves up classic songs...

Cost: $30-$85

Where:
Caramoor
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
A Night on Fire

A Night on Fire brings fire juggling and comedy troupe extraordinaire A Different Spin, provided by Boston Circus Guild, to Sleepy Hollow for a fully choreographed, live display of fire arts...

Cost: Children- $16.00 Adults- $22.00

Where:
Philipsburg Manor
Philipsburg Manor 381 North Broadway Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Historical Military Vehicle Show

Experience live cannon fire at the Revolutionary War camp, or explore artifacts from the Spanish American War. Walk through a timeline of various conflicts in our nations history as you view a...

Cost: $10.00

Where:
Lasdon Park
2610 Amawalk Road, Route 35
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMLagond’s Adult Jam Session at The Haven

Join us on Sunday, June 25th for a Funk/Soul Jam Session Lagond Music School is now hosting adult jam sessions 3x a month.  The highly accredited, not-for-profit academy,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Haven at Lagond Music School
9 Haven Street
Elmsford, NY  10523
View map »


Telephone: 914-345-0512
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags