Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

My Search for Sleep

Local resources for catching some more Zs

By Emma Heming Willis


Willis and her daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, settle in for a pre-bedtime snuggle at home in Bedford.

Photo by Rana Faure

Do you remember when you used to sleep “like a baby?” As in, before you had one? I can answer affirmatively to that. It used to really bug me while I was pregnant when people would say, “You better enjoy sleeping now because once you have your baby, you won’t sleep at all!” That seemed a bit dramatic at the time. Not so much anymore. 

Now my body clock is off from waking up for my kids or sleeping with one eye open much like a mother tiger who is constantly on guard. 

In my quest to learn how to get more sleep, I turned to Dr. Praveen Rudraraju, Medical Director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Northern Westchester Hospital, and asked if he could offer up some ideas to catch those critical z’s. 

If you’re struggling to get to sleep at night, Dr. Rudraraju suggests having a bedtime routine in place. For example, playing soft music or applying a certain cream or essential oil that you’ll only use at bedtime will trigger your brain to know that it’s time to settle down. He also says to avoid caffeine or caffeinated beverages after 12 noon and that we shouldn’t eat anything heavy after 7 pm. If you do get 

hungry before you sleep, you can have something light. “There are some snacks that have high tryptophans, which will help you sleep better: nuts, warm milk, bananas, citrus fruits,” he explains. Of course, there’s also chamomile tea—I’m a big fan. 

In response to his suggestion, I decided to research the use of essential oils as a potential remedy. These oils have been used in beauty and healing routines for hundreds of years. Yielded from plant material, they are highly potent and one small drop can create a world of difference. Lavender, for example, has anti-inflammatory properties and promotes calmness. A few drops of eucalyptus and peppermint essential oil released into your shower can reportedly create an amazing spa experience and help your body in the pre-sleep preparation. I tried it all, and it still wasn’t cutting it for me. Don’t get me wrong. It helped, but I was still searching for a good night’s sleep.

Next, I experimented with Yoga Nidra—the yogic sleep, or sleep with awareness. Nidra, an ancient practice (5,000 years old), is a systematic method of complete relaxation, holistically addressing our physiological, neurological, and subconscious needs.

I had the pleasure of taking a Yoga Nidra class with Nancy McLoughlin, who offers private lessons from her studio in Tarrytown or will come to you. 

“On a windy or stormy day, no matter how rough the surface gets, there will always be miles and miles beneath those tossing waves that remain still and silent, no matter what, and to get there, you just have to dive down,” McLoughlin says.

“New brain studies are unearthing the healing benefits of different forms of meditation. They show that the hemispheres of the brain actually ‘knit’ together during the process and lead to healing, stress relief, and ultimately a better sleep at night,” she continues. The night after I took the Nidra class, I slept better. Better is a step in the right direction. 

While I was experimenting with Yoga Nidra, my friend ventured to Nordic Cryotherapy in New Canaan where they offer Whole Body Cryotherapy. WBC uses liquid nitrogen vapors to lower the skin’s surface temperature through a process called thermogenesis, according to the WBC website. The skin reacts to the cold and sends messages to the brain that act as a stimulant to the regulatory functions of the body. Anti-inflammatory molecules as well as endorphins are sent throughout the body, causing one to feel more energetic almost immediately. While I haven’t yet mustered up the courage to climb into the cold capsule to try it, my friend has had good results and says it has helped her sleep better. 

Throughout this process, I have also been journaling. It’s a great way to download anything that is troubling so I don’t take it to bed and have it keep me up. 

Lastly, I’ve started drinking Natural Calm, a beverage made from magnesium which is known to be a natural stress reliever. Try a glass before bed, and see if it helps you relieve that awful, pre-sleep inner jitter. I find it helps. Sweet dreams.

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Wellness Weed

Katonah doctor treats symptoms with medical marijuana

Scribbled Note

Emma Heming Willis as Guest Editor

Balancing Act

One Blogger to Another: Emma Willis and Eva Amurri Martino talk

Family & Children’s Aid Kids Cup

Former superstar New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera was this year's celebrity guest

Living in the Modern Movement

Pound Ridge Historical Society Opens 2017 Exhibition

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

June 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:30 PMDancing at Dusk Hoedown in the USA

What better way to wrap up the July 4th holiday than with square and line dancing? Pat Cannon’s Foot & Fiddle Dance Company help us celebrate these great American traditions and learn...

Cost: Adult- $10.00 Children- $5.00

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd.
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PM David Hutchinson on Origins of Color in Modernist Architecture

David Hutchinson is an Associate Principal and lead designer in the architectural firm, Perkins Eastman. Along with architecture, David is an artist whose work emphasizes the synergies between...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Lionheart Gallery
27 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PMJacek Bigosinski on Mid-Century Modern Architecture

Jacek Bigosinski has been a full-time faculty member at Norwalk Community College since 1989, where he currently is a Program Coordinator for Architecture, Interior Design and Construction...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Lionheart Gallery
27 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PMCarol Kurth on Mid-century Modern Furniture

Carol Kurth, FAIA, ASID, is an award-winning architect and interior designer who has been designing modern residential and commercial projects for more than 30 years. A Manhattan native, Ms. Kurth...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Lionheart Gallery
The Lionheart Gallery 27 Westchester Avenue Pound Ridge, NY,
Pound Ridge, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool's Out/Art's In

School’s Out/Art’s In June 20-23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Drop-In Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission. Drop into the Katonah Museum of...

Cost: $5-$8

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool's Out/Art's In

School’s Out/Art’s In June 20-23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Drop-In Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission. Drop into the Katonah Museum of...

Cost: $5-$8

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
3:00 PMLilo & Stitch

The galaxy’s most-wanted alien escapes his faraway planet and crash-lands on the tropical paradise of Hawaii. He’s adopted by Lilo, a lonely little girl, who names her new...

Cost: $7.50 - $13.00

Where:
Jacob Burns Film Center
364 Manville Road
Pleasantville, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMRoman Rabinovich, piano

Winner of the 2008 Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition, Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich brings a “warm and generous tone and supple touch” (The Cleveland Plain...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool's Out/Art's In

School’s Out/Art’s In June 20-23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Drop-In Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission. Drop into the Katonah Museum of...

Cost: $5-$8

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 11:00 PMSchool's Out Summer Movie

Celebrate the start of summer vacation at the Homestead’s Family Outdoor Movie Night featuring Grease. Enjoy dinner from popular food trucks Melt...

Cost: $5 per Car

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:00 PMSchool’s Out Summer Movie: Grease

Celebrate the start of summer vacation at the Homestead’s Family Outdoor Movie Night featuring Grease. Enjoy dinner from popular food trucks Melt...

Cost: $5.00 per car

Where:
400 Jay Street, Rt. 22
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMBijoux Music Group

Three rockin’ moms play music spanning 8 decades from Motown and American Standards to techno-pop.

Where:
Bedford Hills Memorial Park
60 Haines Rd
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMAcademy Award Non-Winners: Lion

Film buff Carol Durst’s (of Menus in the Movies fame) new film series brings you the best of the Oscar also-rans with a focus on films showcasing the changing definition of family. Lion, an...

Cost: Free

Where:
Chappaqua Library
195 S Greeley Ave
Chappaqua, NY  10514
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMBijoux Music Group, Bedford Hills Memorial Park

Three rockin’ moms play music spanning 8 decades from Motown and American Standards to techno-pop.

Where:
60 Haines Rd
Bedford Hills, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:15 PMEdward Arron & Friends

If variety is the spice of life, then this evening’s program promises to be particularly piquante. Cellist Edward Arron offers another of his popular chamber music concerts joined by his...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40 / Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMOpen Mic Night

Free Open Mic Night at the Studio Around the Corner!   Write poetry? Play an instrument? Sing? Act? Just want to show off your stuff? Come to Studio Around the Corner’s Open Mic Night!...

Cost: Free

Where:
Studio Around The Corner
67 Main St, Suite 101
Brewster, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool's Out/Art's In

School’s Out/Art’s In June 20-23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Drop-In Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission. Drop into the Katonah Museum of...

Cost: $5-$8

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibition

On display from June 3 through July 15. The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, will be exhibiting “The 42nd Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a selection of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
6:30 AM - 9:30 AMSummer Solstice White Party

It’s not officially summer until the Bedford Historical Society hosts its annual Solstice party! Join them for a magical evening at this private estate, nestled in the treetops with forever...

Cost: $150-$500

Where:
Bedford, CT


Website »

More information
7:00 AM - 10:00 AMSwim Across America Greenwich-Stamford

  Registration is open for the 11th annual Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford Swim, taking place Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Long Island Sound on the border of Greenwich and Stamford at...

Cost: Fundraiser

Where:
ACGT
96 Cummings Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: Swim Across America
Telephone: 203-570-9195
Contact Name: Michele Graham
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and music as vintage as the carriage...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 11:00 PMAmerican Roots Music Festival

The annual American Roots Music Festival offers a day full of folk, country, bluegrass, gospel, blues, singer/songwriter, string band, old time, and everything in between. Multiple award winning...

Cost: $30, $40, $50, $60, $70, $80, $90 / Day Only $25

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMHow the Body Can Heal Itself - and What You Can Do To Help

In Ayurveda, health is defined as a balance of body, mind, and spirit. It is the natural state in which we should reside. Imbalances result in “dis-ease” and illness – very...

Cost: Free Lecture

Where:
Katonah Pharmacy
202 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh Kaushik
Telephone: 914-875-9088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh Kaushik
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM"A Day at Hogwarts: Celebrating 20 Magical Years of Harry Potter!

Attention Wizards, Witches and even Muggles! Harry Potter Fans of ALL AGES are welcome to attend "A Day at Hogwarts: Celebrating 20 Magical Years of Harry Potter!"  This celebration...

Cost: Free

Where:
Studio Around The Corner
67 Main St, Suite 101
Brewster, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMMickey Mantle: Inside and Outside the Lines

Join local author Tom Molito as he tells the stories behind his recently released book Mickey Mantle: Inside and Outside the Lines. As a longtime friend of Mantle, Tom has a unique and fresh...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: A Lecture Series on Mid-Century Design

David Hutchinson is an Associate Principal and lead designer in the architectural firm, Perkins Eastman. Along with architecture, David is an artist whose work emphasizes the synergies between...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Lionheart Gallery
27 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society and The Lionheart Gallery
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Solstice White Party

It's not officially Summer until the Solstice Party Enjoy a magical evening with extraordinary views, lavish hors d'oeuvres, creative cocktails and music under the stars while surrounded...

Cost: $150

Where:
Timberline
Bedford, NY  10506


Sponsor: Bedford Historical Society
Telephone: 914-234-9751
Contact Name: Sophia Bernier
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family

Looking for something relaxing, creative and fun to do this Winter/Spring for the whole family. Take part in Clay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Class, Saturdays from...

Cost: $25

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 AMSleeping with Wolves

Sleeping with Wolves, the Wolf Conservation Center's (WCC) popular nocturnal adventure experience, gives guests a chance to camp out overnight with the 20+ wolves that call the WCC home! With...

Cost: $150.00 - $299.00

Where:
Wolf Conservation Center
South Salem, NY


Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags