Bedford Out and About - July/August

6.20 Hospice of Westchester is hosting its 15th annual golf invitational this year! A day of food, golf, and a formal reception with dinner and awards. The fun begins at 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 20, at Westchester Hills Gold Club. All proceeds benefit hospice.

7.4 Independence Day Fair at John Jay Homestead. Come by with the whole family and enjoy live music, food, crafts, and games for all ages. Celebrate with a spirited reading of the Declaration of Independence. Admission is free!

7.12 A fun way to spend a Wednesday night! On July 12, kick back, and enjoy family jam night at Katonah Museum of Art. Listen to DogBone original tunes and acoustic rock covers from Fell Herdeg, Noah Kornblum, and Mark Weigel. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Wine and beer served to those over 21.

7.14 Bring blankets, chairs, family, and friends to the Bedford Village Park on July 14 for a showing of The Secret Life of Pets under the stars. Light refreshments will be on sale. Show begins at 8:30 pm near the gazebo.

Throughout the summer, the Bedford Audubon Society will host Science in Action: Monitoring Avian Productivity & Survivorship with naturalist Tait Johansson and field biologist, Krista Botting. This is an amazing opportunity to see birds in the hand, mist netting, and banding of song birds in the Hunt-Parker Sanctuary. Admission is free, and activity is strenuous.

7.21-30 Westmoreland Sanctuary presents “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” a play based on the comic strip Peanuts. A classical story of a boy trying to fit in and learning life’s big lessons while developing a crush on his peer. Eight outdoor performances, July 21 through July 30.

7.28 Take a musical journey back to the 1930s and 40s with Norm Hathaway Moonlight Swing Band. The North Salem-based, 18-piece band will have you tapping your feet and dancing the waltz, the Lindy, or the rumba. Music starts at 7:30 pm, July 28, at the Hammond Museum & Japanese Stroll Gardens.

8.19-12 The South Salem Fire Department will host its Annual Carnival August 9-12 behind the firehouse on Route 35. The beloved tradition kicks off with a parade on Wednesday night followed by games, rides, food, and fun. Wristbands are $25—ride all night for one price!