Upstairs Downstairs

Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar serve excellent food in both an elegant and casual setting

By Geoffrey Morris


Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar are swell places to dine all year round, but somehow manage to stretch their culinary and hospitality skills a bit higher this season. 

Ten years ago Sarah’s Wine Bar emerged upstairs as a more casual alternative to the formal and exalted French eatery Bernard’s. The Zagat- and Wine Spectator-award-winning Bernard’s has adhered to its white-table-cloth pedigree while Sarah’s has maintained its own high dining standards, while welcoming jeans-wearing patrons for live acoustic guitar on weekends.

The holiday offerings change almost daily but a few favorites: cheese, charcuterie, and paté platters are great starter options. Bluepoint oysters are a sure thing this time of year, plus a mesculin, bibb, and endive salad. Favorite starter at both eateries: the exquisite tuna tartar and avocado roll. For the main course at Bernard’s, try grilled filet of halibut, roast loin with chantrelles, and the “Rabbit 4 Ways.”

At Sarah’s, find trout almondine, a sumptuous lamb stew, warm lobster salad, and duck meatballs. Wine, wine, and more wine to go with each selection. Desserts also change daily, and the best advice is: close your eyes and point at the offerings. 

Bernards and Sarah’s Wine Bar
20 West Lane
Ridgefield, CT
203-438-8282,
bernardsridgefield.com

$$$ Expensive

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

November 2018

Today
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 7:00 PMBedford Boutique

All are invited to the Bedford Boutique on Wednesday, November 28th from 9am-7pm at the Bedford Golf and Tennis Club. Shop for unique holiday and every day gifts in a warm, inviting and fun...

Cost: free

Where:
Bedford Golf and Tennis Club
535 Cantitoe Street
Bedford, NY  10506
View map »


Sponsor: St. Matthews Church
Telephone: 914-506-0029
Contact Name: Katie Durfee
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 8:00 PMBruce Museum Store 'Shop n Sip' Event

Savvy Greenwich shoppers know and love the Bruce Museum Store as a prized gift resource. The small yet inviting space is a treasure trove of seasonal gifts, one-of-a-kind jewelry, accessories,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
One Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-505-9897
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMTrauma Informed Yoga

Trauma informed yoga classes  for survivors of sexual violence is not to trigger memories but rather to release the tension that have  been created inside of our bodies. Each class will...

Where:
CT Power Yoga
1372 Summer Street
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMCreative Community Fridays: Stroller Tours

Bring the baby and enjoy a lively conversation inspired by the art on view. Enjoy light snacks while socializing with newly-made friends. Crying babies welcome and activities provided for older...

Cost: Member price: Free Non-Member price with Museum admission: Free

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum of Art
Telephone: 914-232-9555
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMCreative Community Fridays:Imagine It! After School

We invite families to drop-in and enjoy interactive pop-up activity stations, gallery games, and art projects around the KMA.  Get inspired by Outrageous Ornament: Extreme Jewlery in the 21st...

Cost: Member price: Free Non-Member price: Free with Museum admission

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum of Art
Telephone: 914-232-9555
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:45 PMThe English Concert

The London-based period-instrument ensemble makes its Caramoor debut in a rare area appearance. The English Concert performs Baroque and Classical repertoire with the passion, sophistication and...

Cost: $25, $35, $50, $65

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend Presented by Whole Foods Market

For the tenth consecutive year, the holiday shopping and dining season will come to life at the 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend presented by Whole Foods Market, Saturday, December 1...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byram, Cos Cob, Greenwich & Riverside
main streets and avenues
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Sponsor: TMK Sports & Entertainment
Telephone: 203-531-3047
Contact Name: Tamara Ketler
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:45 PMCécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

Join us for an intimate benefit concert in our smallest venue — the 170-seat Music Room of the historic Rosen House to celebrate and support Caramoor’s Music Room programs. Jazz...

Cost: $125, $250, $500

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
