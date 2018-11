The London-based period-instrument ensemble makes its Caramoor debut in a rare area appearance. The English Concert performs Baroque and Classical repertoire with the passion, sophistication and...

Cost: $25, $35, $50, $65

Where:

Rosen House Music Room

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

149 Girdle Ridge Rd

Katonah, NY 10536

View map »



Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

Telephone: 914-232-1252

Website »