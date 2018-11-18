Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Diversity, By Fork

How food unites us all

By Melissa Whitworth // Photos by Rana Faure // Styling by Bernadette Durham // Seasonal Decor by Pound Ridge Nursery


We’ve taken a trip around the globe without ever leaving town by celebrating the holiday traditions of England, Paraguay, and Jerusalem. Diversity makes our community fuller, more colorful, more interesting. And what unites us all is how families celebrate love through food. 

Happy Hanukkah
Faith Pedowitz  hosts as many as 80 family members at her home on the Sunday during Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of light. For this, she serves potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce, the culinary mainstays of Hanukkah. Pedowitz’s apple sauce has become a local delicacy: she makes it in October with sweet Asian pears and sharp “Stark” apples picked from her 100 year-old orchard. The sauce is then frozen and saved for December. “The idea at Hanukkah is to eat foods that are fried in oil,” she explains. Her latkes contain shredded parsnip as well as chives “for an interesting taste and a bit of color,” she says. She also serves fried zucchini fritters. “In Biblical times, the Jewish people were rededicating their temple in Jerusalem after it was desecrated by the Romans. The Jewish congregation had enough oil to last one night for the rededication, but the lamps burned for eight nights. Foods cooked in oil are traditional in honor of the miracle of light,” explains Pedowitz. So while zucchini fritters are not normally served at Hanukkah, “they do fit with the theme.”

The latkes are best served immediately after frying, but most hosts don’t want to spend their party frying things in oil in the kitchen, “so I make them in the morning and heat them in the oven before we serve them. The candles on the menorah are lit at sundown—our parties are late in the afternoon so that we can light the candles together and then eat. 

“My mother’s family came to the US from Poland, and we all get together as the whole extended family on Hanukkah every year as far back as I can remember as a child. Generation after generation we keep up with each other.”

Merry Christmas 
Mincemeat dates back as far as the medieval period in the UK, and its ingredients have evolved over the centuries. It is baked in small, fingerfood-sized pies or tarts, usually topped with a pastry decoration and sprinkled with powdered sugar, then served alongside other desserts at holiday parties. Contrary to what the name implies, modern mincemeat doesn’t actually contain meat, although sometimes lard is used to bind the mixture (most people use vegetable shortening now). It’s a concoction of stewed apples, currants, raisins, and Christmas-y spices like nutmeg and cinnamon all cooked in brandy and left to stew—and stored in the freezer often several months before Christmas. 

As it is at Christmastime in England, holiday baking is a Bartholomew family activity in Bedford, especially when toddler Daisy helps her mother Raquel to roll pastry and cut star shapes for the tops of the pies. The recipe the family uses comes from Raquel’s mother-in-law. On Christmas Eve, English families leave a mince pie, a glass of something alcoholic, and some carrots for Rudolph by the fireplace.

“Father Christmas—or Santa, as he is called in America—most certainly does not eat cookies nor drink milk in the UK,” says Bartholomew. “All our American friends leave milk and cookies, but in England we leave mince pies and either sherry, port, or whiskey. That is the difference in our culture—we are oblivious to the problematic idea that Santa would be drinking and then driving his sleigh,” she laughs. “The job of English parents is to make sure that before the children get up the next morning the mince pies and carrots have been ‘eaten’ by Santa and Rudolph and that the presents are safely under the tree. This involves some stealthy tactics.”

Feliz Navidad
In Paraguay, Rosie Aguilera and her mother would bake sopa—which is served alongside huge batches of meats (pork or beef) roasted in a barbeque called an “asado”—for herfamily to eat at Christmastime. Sopa is mostly cooked by the women in the family with recipes passed down from grandmothers to mothers to daughters, and it’s baked in a huge clay oven—similar to a brick pizza oven. “What is important about sopa is its simplicity,” says Aguilera. Lightly flavored, the mix of corn, cheese, onion, black and red beans, and spices reflects the national foods of the country. “We are people of very simple tastes, and we serve very simple food,” says Aguilera. “Sopa means ‘soup’ in Spanish, even though it’s not a soup at all,” she explains.

It’s the perfect accompaniment to the rich meat that is barbecued by the men. Alongside the sopa, chipa—a sweet bread shaped into a donut-like ring—is also baked in the huge oven and used to adorn the Christmas tree. The Aguileras—Rosie, her husband Ramon, and her son Marcello—have about 25 people come to share this special supper, served at midnight on Christmas Eve. The children run around searching for the chipa on the trees—like an Easter egg hunt. Whoever finds the chipa gets to eat it. Also served with the chipa is dulce de patata, a honey-colored bar made with potatoes, sweet and delicate in flavor, and dulce de mani, a syrup made from sugar cane. 

The decorative focus of the Christmas Eve festivities is the nativity scene with the sleeping baby Jesus (right). At midnight, the pesebre is decorated and lit with candles, and after that takes place, everyone, including children, eats their late night supper.

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Great items from local retailers to help with your holiday shopping

Three Kings

In a storied old farmhouse on Guard Hill Road, Priscilla and Michael Rossi bring a Spanish twist to an old-world Christmas tradition.

Ten Minutes With a Human-rights Pioneer

Alison Boak founded The International Organization for Adolescents (IOFA)

Shoe Biz

Local Entrepreneur Creates Her Own Destiny

Surviving (Yet Another) Snow Day

The Aftermath of an early-morning roBo call

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 8:00 PMBruce Museum Store 'Shop n Sip' Event

Savvy Greenwich shoppers know and love the Bruce Museum Store as a prized gift resource. The small yet inviting space is a treasure trove of seasonal gifts, one-of-a-kind jewelry, accessories,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
One Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-505-9897
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 7:00 PMBedford Boutique

All are invited to the Bedford Boutique on Wednesday, November 28th from 9am-7pm at the Bedford Golf and Tennis Club. Shop for unique holiday and every day gifts in a warm, inviting and fun...

Cost: free

Where:
Bedford Golf and Tennis Club
535 Cantitoe Street
Bedford, NY  10506
View map »


Sponsor: St. Matthews Church
Telephone: 914-506-0029
Contact Name: Katie Durfee
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMTrauma Informed Yoga

Trauma informed yoga classes  for survivors of sexual violence is not to trigger memories but rather to release the tension that have  been created inside of our bodies. Each class will...

Where:
CT Power Yoga
1372 Summer Street
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMCreative Community Fridays: Stroller Tours

Bring the baby and enjoy a lively conversation inspired by the art on view. Enjoy light snacks while socializing with newly-made friends. Crying babies welcome and activities provided for older...

Cost: Member price: Free Non-Member price with Museum admission: Free

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum of Art
Telephone: 914-232-9555
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:45 PMThe English Concert

The London-based period-instrument ensemble makes its Caramoor debut in a rare area appearance. The English Concert performs Baroque and Classical repertoire with the passion, sophistication and...

Cost: $25, $35, $50, $65

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMCreative Community Fridays:Imagine It! After School

We invite families to drop-in and enjoy interactive pop-up activity stations, gallery games, and art projects around the KMA.  Get inspired by Outrageous Ornament: Extreme Jewlery in the 21st...

Cost: Member price: Free Non-Member price: Free with Museum admission

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum of Art
Telephone: 914-232-9555
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend Presented by Whole Foods Market

For the tenth consecutive year, the holiday shopping and dining season will come to life at the 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend presented by Whole Foods Market, Saturday, December 1...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byram, Cos Cob, Greenwich & Riverside
main streets and avenues
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Sponsor: TMK Sports & Entertainment
Telephone: 203-531-3047
Contact Name: Tamara Ketler
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:45 PMCécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

Join us for an intimate benefit concert in our smallest venue — the 170-seat Music Room of the historic Rosen House to celebrate and support Caramoor’s Music Room programs. Jazz...

Cost: $125, $250, $500

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags