Bedford Shout Outs––Holidays 2018

WORTH THE WAITWait until you see the latest jewel in the Bedford Playhouse—its the NYC&G VIP Tasting & Green Room, designed by Bedford’s own Brittany Bromley!  Bromley’s eponymous design firm partnered with RC Torre Construction to transform a 200-square-foot space into a luxurious, library-inspired room that will be used to host intimate wine tastings and private small parties, as well as to serve as a sumptuous waiting room for talent that visits the playhouse for events and programming. Martha Stewart was the inaugural host of the gorgeous new gathering space when she held a private wine tasting event on October 24. 

THE ART OF THE ARCH
Tamara Palumbo has opened FringeBrow, a Bedford Hills studio where she offers an innovative, non-invasive way to get the fuller, natural-looking brows of your dreams. Palumbo’s signature technique uses an ultra-fine microblade to create “hair” strokes to fill in spaces between hairs. The result is fuller, natural-looking brows that look “salon fresh” for up to a year. “It doesn’t matter how little or how much brow hair you have,” says the seasoned aesthetician who has worked her magic on celebrities such as Allison Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé. In addition to microblading, FringeBrow also offers make up application and eyebrow shaping. fringebrow.com

THE VOICE
Katonah author Michael Balkind’s fourth novel, The Fix, is a college football, gambling story that is more about beating the odds in life than it is about football. While looking for theperfect voice for the audio version of his novel, Balkind befriended the mother of Alex Perlman, a radio announcer for speed skating during the winter Olympics in PyeongChang. An introduction was made, and Balkind soon found his narrator. The final recording was done at Perlman’s parents’ house in Katonah. balkindbooks.com

TASTY TOUR
Bestselling author and global food industry leader Tanya Steel takes readers on a culinary tour of history in her new book, Food Fight!: A Mouthwatering History of Who Ate What and Why Through the Ages. The North Salem mother of two looks at history through the lens of food to answer questions not usually addressed in the classroom. In 2011, Steel originated The Healthy Lunchtime Challenge & Kids “State Dinner” hosted by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

FEED THE HUNGRY
The Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry is an affiliation of faith-based congregations dedicated to providing supplemental food to underserved residents. Each week, the pantry serves more than 300 northern Westchester households. Volunteers also offer nutrition education, health screenings, and SNAP and WIC registrations. mountkiscofoodpantry.org

TWIST OF FATE
Lisa Hickey and Nick Ammaturo recently opened their fashion-forward, customer-focused, contemporary lifestyle boutique in Katonah. Meaning “fate” in Portuguese, Fado​carrieswomen’s and kids’ apparel, accessories, jewelry, and lifestyle items such as candles and stationery. The constantly changing assortment of well-known and emerging brands are hand-selected. Fado is open Tuesday to Sunday, however the website can be shopped 24/7. shopfado.com

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Bedford

