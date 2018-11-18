Bedford Out & About - Dec

12.2 Maccabeats, the wildly popular a cappella singing group, will bring their fine voices, family-friendly presentation, and a little Jewish humor to the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center on December 2. Doors open at 3 pm. Tickets (starting at $18) can be purchased at chabadbedford.com

12.25 Pay it Forward // Founded on the premise that no one in our area should be alone or hungry on Christmas Day, the annual Westchester Community Christmas Day Dinner is an all-volunteer charitable event. Sign up to be a big part of what makes this a beloved community tradition at westchesterchristmas.org .

12.2 Bring your children to the Bedford Presbyterian Church’s Mistletoe Mart on December 1 to do their Christmas shopping at Santa’s Holiday Shop in the Chapel Room. Enjoy homemade baked goods, chili, and hot chocolate and check out the many vendors offering handcrafted pottery, jewelry, handmade hats, felted accessories, découpage, watercolor paintings, herbal soaps and toiletries, and fresh seasonal arrangements. 9 am to 3 pm. bedfordpreschurch.org

12.6 Head to the Bedford Playhouse on December 6 for a special evening of live entertainment—a “Bemelman’s in Bedford” cocktail party, a screening of Always at the Carlyle (a documentary about the iconic Carlyle hotel and its legendary Bemelman’s bar), plus a Q&A with director Matthew Miele. bedfordplayhouse.org

12.8 Cookie Walk Delicious homemade cookies (and other baked goods) will be available for sale by the pound! Let the Pound Ridge Community Church women take care of all of your holiday baking needs. 10 am to 4 pm. Plenty of parking and handicapped accessible. poundridgecommunitychurch.org

12.1 Holiday Crafts Celebrate the season during Jingle Pass weekend in Bedford Village. The Bedford Historical Society invites you to Historical Hall where you can create winter crafts, get a hand-cut silhouette, meet Santa, and enjoy refreshments and homemade cookies! RSVP: bedfordhistoricalsociety.org

Santa Visit Jolly Saint Nick comes to Caramoor to fill the Rosen House with holiday cheer. The little ones will enjoy games, followed by a 30-minute concert of favorite holiday songs. Then Santa Claus will appear. Santa’s favorite snack—milk and cookies—will be served in the Summer Dining Room. caramoor.org