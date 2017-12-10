Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Take 5 - Unlikely places to buy gifts for...




The hip, artsy type
Won’t-see-anywhere-else Japanese products with that tasteful aesthetic: slick stationery kit, notepad made of thin wood shavings, geometric scissors, and even an anti-bacterial charcoal toothbrush. All with eye-candy packaging.
Hedgerow, Pound Ridge

Foodies, gourmets 
Cabernet Sauvignon chocolate bars, Brooklyn beers, foodie books galore. Fill up a jug or bottle with Kombucha fermented tea.
Reading Room, Katonah

Sophisticated home cooks, epicures 
Radicchio marmalade, Manuka honey, Vintage Oak barrel top serving tray, Cheese Grotto to keep cheese fresh, perfect kitchen towels.
Plum Plums, Pound Ridge

Localphiles 
Locally made jars of fermented veggies, body care products, jewelry, herbs, and scarves. Assemble a basket of soups, dips, and condiments for a house gift.
Bedford Community Farmers’ Market, Bedford Hills

Anyone 
Cute note pads, desk accessories, doggie coasters, or Bedford paraphernalia.
Bedford Pharmacy, Bedford 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Bedford Shout Outs

This, that, and other things for Winter 2017

What are traditional Hanukkah foods?

In Ralph Lauren’s Garage

The iconic designer entwines cars and fashion in Bedford

A Secret Touch

Getting a little professional design help from Lillian August

Fresh Yet Familiar

The Whitlock is a modern farmhouse with a homegrown feel and delectable dishes

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2017

Today
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Handbells at Westport Barnes & Noble

Music on the Hill rings in the season in Westport! Holiday handbell ringers will play Christmas carols and songs for holiday shoppers on Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. in the Westport store....

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Barnes and Noble Booksellers
1076 Post Road East
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMSanta Visits the Rosen House

Jolly Saint Nick comes to Caramoor to fill the Rosen House with holiday cheer. The little ones will be in for an adventure with I Spy a Santa or Two in the Music Room, followed by a 30-minute...

Cost: Adult $20; Child $10

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Contact Name: Caroline Andrews
Website »

More information
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags