Take 5 - Unlikely places to buy gifts for...
The hip, artsy type
Won’t-see-anywhere-else Japanese products with that tasteful aesthetic: slick stationery kit, notepad made of thin wood shavings, geometric scissors, and even an anti-bacterial charcoal toothbrush. All with eye-candy packaging.
Hedgerow, Pound Ridge
Foodies, gourmets
Cabernet Sauvignon chocolate bars, Brooklyn beers, foodie books galore. Fill up a jug or bottle with Kombucha fermented tea.
Reading Room, Katonah
Sophisticated home cooks, epicures
Radicchio marmalade, Manuka honey, Vintage Oak barrel top serving tray, Cheese Grotto to keep cheese fresh, perfect kitchen towels.
Plum Plums, Pound Ridge
Localphiles
Locally made jars of fermented veggies, body care products, jewelry, herbs, and scarves. Assemble a basket of soups, dips, and condiments for a house gift.
Bedford Community Farmers’ Market, Bedford Hills
Anyone
Cute note pads, desk accessories, doggie coasters, or Bedford paraphernalia.
Bedford Pharmacy, Bedford
