Take 5 - Unlikely places to buy gifts for...

The hip, artsy type

Won’t-see-anywhere-else Japanese products with that tasteful aesthetic: slick stationery kit, notepad made of thin wood shavings, geometric scissors, and even an anti-bacterial charcoal toothbrush. All with eye-candy packaging.

Hedgerow , Pound Ridge

Foodies, gourmets

Cabernet Sauvignon chocolate bars, Brooklyn beers, foodie books galore. Fill up a jug or bottle with Kombucha fermented tea.

Reading Room , Katonah

Sophisticated home cooks, epicures

Radicchio marmalade, Manuka honey, Vintage Oak barrel top serving tray, Cheese Grotto to keep cheese fresh, perfect kitchen towels.

Plum Plums , Pound Ridge

Localphiles

Locally made jars of fermented veggies, body care products, jewelry, herbs, and scarves. Assemble a basket of soups, dips, and condiments for a house gift.

Bedford Community Farmers’ Market , Bedford Hills