Fresh Yet Familiar

The Whitlock is a modern farmhouse with a homegrown feel and delectable dishes

By Abbe Wichman


Photo by Ricky Restiano

Combining a “new farmhouse” sensibility with the reputation and staff of the former Willy Nick’s, The Whitlock in Katonah is bringing holiday cheer to the hamlet. The restaurant’s operators, Matt and Christina Safarowic, partnered Matt’s cooking expertise and Christina’s bartending flair from The Cookery in Dobbs Ferry.

“We wanted to open a neighborhood site that really allows us to know our customers,” says Matt. The Whitlock has become that place and is a draw for both a bar crowd and family gatherings. 

During the holidays, comfort food such as short ribs and beef stew join a menu that boasts a focus on area farms. We dined on some signature dishes—the chorizo and shrimp burger and a loaded lasagna with cheddar béchamel, broccoli, bacon, and scallions. To start, there were pop-in-your-mouth deviled eggs with everything bagel spices and a roasted artichoke dip. And to finish, there were desserts by pastry chef Chris Broberg.

In addition to holiday-themed specials such as struffoli, offerings included a delectable rice pudding with hibiscus peaches and a phenomenal bread pudding. “We went with a small menu that highlights our commitment to local and seasonal,” Matt says.  

The Whitlock
17 Katonah Ave.,
914-232-8030

thewhitlockny.com  

$$ Moderate

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

