Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Buon Natale!

A legendary restaurateur shares his holiday traditions

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz


Nicola Civetta prepares oysters for the Champagne toast.

Photo by Jeff McNamara

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is a popular Italian-American Christmas tradition. Back in Castelvetere in Val Fortore, where Nicola Civetta was born, they did not use the term “Seven Fishes,” but there was always plenty of seafood for La Vigilia, the Christmas Eve celebration. Civetta, who was trained as a chef, came to New York in 1974 to open Régine’s with its legendary owner. While Régine encouraged Civetta to travel to her various clubs in Paris and Rio, the chef had married a beautiful American fashion model, Peggy Neumann, and they wanted to settle down. 

“As soon as we got married, we decided we wanted our own restaurant,” says Peggy. By 1978, the newlyweds had opened Primavera at First Avenue and 81st Street. Nicola’s following from Régine’s drew a steady stream of high profile diners. Before long, Primavera was hosting not only glittering clientele like the Rolling Stones, Grace Kelly, and Jackie O, but also major heads of state. 

While running a successful Manhattan eatery required hands-on dedication, the Civettas also managed to raise a family nearby at Gracie Square. After work, Peggy would return home to cook for the children and later to teach daughter Cristina to bake heavenly desserts. Nicola would often stay at the restaurant until well past midnight. 

So, to get quality time with her papa, Cristina, who now lives in Pound Ridge with her love, Ed Scheetz, would have a date night once a week with Nicola at Primavera. “We’d eat at the front table before he got busy,” she says. “I would tell him about school and ballet or whatever I was doing, and he would introduce me to the customers. And, of course, we ate. My favorite was the pasta con vongole.”

There were very few days when Primavera closed, but Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were sacred to the Civettas. In the early years, Nicola and Peggy did all the holiday cooking at home, but by the time Cristina was 15, she was pitching in, too.  

“They taught me to cook when I was growing up, but now that Ed and I have our own place, I wanted them to give me a little more guidance, so I can do this myself,” says Cristina.

So, Peggy and Nicola, who closed Primavera in 2010, travelled from Tuscany where they own a small borga to help Cristina and Ed prepare their Christmas feast in Pound Ridge. While Seven Fishes traditions vary in terms of how 

many and which dishes are prepared, one specialty that is invariably on the menu is baccalà (salted cod fish), and Nicola’s is delicate and bite-sized and served as an aperitivo by the roaring fire in the living room. 

The baccalà is followed by an antipasto of oysters, prepared with shallots, champagne, a dollop of sauce, and a sprinkling of caviar on top, which Nicola presents in the sunroom, accompanied by a bottle of bubbly from Ed’s wine cellar.

Cristina and Peggy, who have set the table with heirloom dishes and seasonal greens, encourage everyone to join them in the dining room for the thirdcourse. “Lobster is a bit extravagant,” explains Nicola. Getting lobster in Italy is difficult, but here it’s easy, so we’re having a nice salad of apples, endive, and Cristina and I made a sauce with a little tomato, then a touch of fresh mayonnaise with thyme, and we mixed it together with the lobster. It’s a pretty dish.”

Next, he presents the salmon marinato—a Primavera specialty that features Norwegian salmon sliced thin and marinated with lemon, oil, white wine, peppercorns, sage, and rosemary plus a side of pasta taglioni with crab and champagne sauce. For this course, Ed chooses a bottle of Gavi di Gavi to complement the salmon. 

While the guests take a break to digest, Nicola and Cristina slip in to the kitchen to prepare the capolavoro—or masterpiece. This is a special Christmas dish that includes shrimp, clams, mussels, tomato, and saffron risotto.

While the ingredients have been cooking separately all day, they are combined right before eating, and Cristina delivers the platter to the dining room to a round of applause.

An Italian feast takes hours—there’s always an excess of food and wine and just the right amount of laughter, and no one is in a rush to leave the table. Hours later, Peggy serves her homemade cookies and cakes, a final toast is raised—a pomegranate seed is dropped in each flute for prosperity, and gifts are shared.

Buon Natale!

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

In Ralph Lauren’s Garage

The iconic designer entwines cars and fashion in Bedford

A Secret Touch

Getting a little professional design help from Lillian August

Fresh Yet Familiar

The Whitlock is a modern farmhouse with a homegrown feel and delectable dishes

Perfectly Arranged

A designer’s Holiday Home becomes a warm place to gather

Ten Minutes with Austin Rogers

A Jeopardy Winner

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2017

Today
No Events
No Events
No Events
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. Come to this orientation to learn...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 Post Road
White Plains , NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-993-3710
Contact Name: Lini Jacob
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Well Balanced Athlete

Parents, coaches and student athletes will want to attend this panel discussion with leading sports medicine physicians and sports psychologists who will talk about the challenges of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byram Hills High School
12 Tripp Lane
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Sponsor: Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists
Telephone: 203-869-1145
Contact Name: Cynthia Catterson

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMRichard Thompson: Solo Acoustic / American Roots Fall Benefit Concert

Join us for this fall for an intimate benefit concert in our smallest venue – the 170-seat Music Room of the historic Rosen House to celebrate and support Caramoor’s American Roots...

Cost: $500 (All but $35 of each benefit ticket is deductible)

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags